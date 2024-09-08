HiperCube MTF MA

HiperCube SuperVisor Adrian Lara Carrasco Utilities

Welcome Again! Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Today we want present a new uselfull tool, HiperCube SuperVisor, this tool solved the problem that we have when run differents EAs at same time, doing the supervision of that something hard to do,Thanks to this we can see in 1 Chart up to 5 EAs at same time, we can if see each one of them have opened positions, profits in buy , profit in sell and total profits. Features Custom names per each EA Set Colors as you wich,