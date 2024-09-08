HiperCube MTF MA
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.0
Hi traders, HiperCube i glad to present you a new indicator MTF MA!
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HiperCube Multi-Timeframe Moving Average or MTF MA is an indicator that permit you display the MA from higher timeframe y other lower, so simple.
Features:
- Select Timeframe from a dropdown menu
- Custom Period MA
- Custom MA type(EMA,SMA...)
- Custom Color of MTF MA
- Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it
Conclusion
HiperCube MTF is a simple but usefull innicator that permit you dont shift between timeframes , you can see all MA in one unique chart.
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