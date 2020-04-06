Gold Friday
- Experts
- Adrian Lara Carrasco
Dominate the Gold Market with Accuracy and High Profitability
Are you looking for a professional trading robot that consistently delivers profitable results in the gold market (XAUUSD)? This system is designed for demanding traders who want to automate operations and maximize their capital with effective risk control.
Proven Performance
- Total net profit: $164,318.02 USD
- Initial deposit: $25,000 USD
- Total return: +650%
- Recovery Factor: 5.18
- Profit Factor: 1.71
- Max relative drawdown: just 28.02%
These figures reflect not only impressive returns but also resilient performance under adverse market conditions. The robot employs smart risk management and disciplined trade logic.
What You Can Expect
- Intelligent entries at high-probability points
- Automatic risk control based on market signals
- Optimized solely for the gold (XAUUSD) market
- Compatible with ECN brokers and low-latency accounts
- Perfect for growth-oriented accounts or scaling strategies
Thanks to its long-term stability and performance, this robot has become a trusted tool for traders seeking independence and full automation.
