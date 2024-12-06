HiperCube DonChian Pro Gale
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.7
THIS INDICATOR IS PART OF THE EA: HIPERCUBE PRO GALE BTC Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20
Introducing the New Version of the Donchian Indicator
We are excited to present the new version of the Donchian Indicator, designed with cutting-edge improvements and enhanced precision. Now fully adapted for HiperCube Pro Gale, this updated tool offers a seamless experience tailored for more effective trading.
Why This Version is a Game-Changer:
- Adapted for HiperCube Pro Gale: This latest update is specifically crafted to integrate with HiperCube Pro Gale, ensuring maximum compatibility and efficiency in your trading strategy.
- Unmatched Power: The Donchian Indicator has always been a favorite for tracking market trends, and with this new version, its capabilities have been refined and enhanced for optimal performance.
- Proven Effectiveness: With its demonstrated ability to predict market movements, the Donchian Indicator has shown increased accuracy and reliability, making it an essential tool for serious traders.
Discover the power of the Donchian Indicator and elevate your trading with this advanced, high-performance tool.
Descargué la versión de prueba y he logrado resultados positivos en el probador de estrategias de Metatrade5, voy a adquirir el bot y me gustaría saber si hay posibilidad de agregar la opción de elegir un horario de inicio y de finalización de la operativa, creo que con eso puedo mejorar mis resultados.