If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module.

Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy



At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks inside the Keltner Channel. This isn’t about taking every wiggle — this is precision scalping with logic, structure, and edge.

The bot looks for price snapping back into the channel and filters out noise using a modern stack of filters: volatility conditions, trend checks, signal strength confirmation, spread filters, slippage control, and protection during rollover and dead market hours.

NOTE: in the strategy tester by default use M15 EURNZD

Live signal on H1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309354?source=Site+Profile+Seller Live signal on M15 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311036?source=Site+Profile+Seller Instructions - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762544

What the reversal engine brings to the table:

Supports 11 currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, USDSGD, EURGBP

Works on your choice of M15 or H1 timeframes

Every trade is protected with a hard stop loss

No martingale, no grid — this EA respects risk

Dynamic stop loss for adaptive risk control

Adjustable risk parameters to cap Max Drawdown at ~5%

One trade per symbol at a time — no overload

Suitable for prop firm challenges and personal live accounts

Minimum recommended deposit: $500

Minimum leverage: 1:30 or higher

Recommended account type: RAW, ECN, PRO, ZERO — any low-spread, market execution account (naming varies by broker)

What’s coming next: Trend Strategy (currently in development)



Right now, you’re getting the reversal strategy only. The second engine — a trend-following strategy — is in active development and will be released as a free upgrade within 1–2 months.

This update will allow the EA to detect market trends and ride them with confidence — especially on high-momentum instruments like gold (XAUUSD), JPY pairs, BTC, and other trending assets.