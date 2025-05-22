Scalper Investor

4.72

Hey traders,

If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module.

Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy

At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks inside the Keltner Channel. This isn’t about taking every wiggle — this is precision scalping with logic, structure, and edge.

The bot looks for price snapping back into the channel and filters out noise using a modern stack of filters: volatility conditions, trend checks, signal strength confirmation, spread filters, slippage control, and protection during rollover and dead market hours.

NOTE: in the strategy tester by default use M15 EURNZD

Live signal on H1 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309354?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Live signal on M15 - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2311036?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Instructions - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762544

What the reversal engine brings to the table:

  • Supports 11 currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, USDSGD, EURGBP
  • Works on your choice of M15 or H1 timeframes
  • Every trade is protected with a hard stop loss
  • No martingale, no grid — this EA respects risk
  • Dynamic stop loss for adaptive risk control
  • Adjustable risk parameters to cap Max Drawdown at ~5%
  • One trade per symbol at a time — no overload
  • Suitable for prop firm challenges and personal live accounts
  • Minimum recommended deposit: $500
  • Minimum leverage: 1:30 or higher
  • Recommended account type: RAW, ECN, PRO, ZERO — any low-spread, market execution account (naming varies by broker)

    What’s coming next: Trend Strategy (currently in development)

    Right now, you’re getting the reversal strategy only. The second engine — a trend-following strategy — is in active development and will be released as a free upgrade within 1–2 months.

    This update will allow the EA to detect market trends and ride them with confidence — especially on high-momentum instruments like gold (XAUUSD), JPY pairs, BTC, and other trending assets.

    Heads up: You're currently paying for the reversal system only. Once the trend strategy goes live, the price of Scalper Investor EA will double from its launch price. So getting in early means more functionality for less — simple as that.

    Scalper Investor EA is not your average plug-and-play bot. It’s a serious project with long-term potential. New strategies, optimized portfolios, performance upgrades — all in the roadmap. And yes, the price will grow as the product evolves. The real question is — are you getting in early, or playing catch-up later?

    Reviews 18
    Jenny Yuen Ha Lau
    633
    Jenny Yuen Ha Lau 2025.09.05 10:36 
     

    I have all 4 Ihor's EAs since the very beginning. And Scalper Investor is my favorite; high win rate and average holding time is relatively short. Ihor is very helpful and responsive; therefore, I would recommend his EAs to you and even my friends.

    pamas
    139
    pamas 2025.09.04 15:56 
     

    3-Month Honest Review:-

    I want to leave a heartfelt thank you to this great seller. I have been using this robot for over three months now, and here are my personal statistics: Winning trades: 134, Trades that hit stop loss: 3,

    Trades closed early with very small losses: 10.

    This gives the system an overall win rate of about 90%. The robot has been consistently profitable, and I am extremely satisfied with the results. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a reliable trading system that consistently delivers steady profits. I am confident you will enjoy this system just as much as I do. Mr. Igor offers the best customer service, with prompt responses, and goes above and beyond to help. He is a great gentleman who genuinely wants to help other traders. I highly recommend you buy his products.

    NickKearsley
    76
    NickKearsley 2025.09.04 14:57 
     

    Easy to install and I like the fact that there are individual set files for each currency setting. No grid or Martingale here. Trades slowly and surely so far. It's still early days but 12 winning trades with no losses in just under a week is a great start!

    Recommended products
    Trend Trader for Gold with 3S Strategy
    Milind Jayesh Sidpara
    Experts
    Transform your gold trading journey into an exhilarating and lucrative adventure with the extraordinary Gold EA Bot! Unleash the power of revolutionary trading software that has the potential to magnify your gold investments by an impressive 20x. Meet the Gold EA Bot, your automated trading ally designed for XAUUSD on both the 1-hour and 4-hour timeframes. This cutting-edge bot stands out by employing a singular, highly-effective indicator, meticulously engineered to provide precise entry and
    The Silver Bullet Crash 300
    Christoffel Francois Du Toit
    Experts
    Consistency is key. The Silver Bullet Crash 300 test showed steady growth over the last year. Tests showed more than 300% ROI for the last year. Pro's: The software runs 24hours a day, 7days per week Fully Automated No settings adjustments Tests showed Zero Losses in the last year Steady monthly growth in tests Cons: Only for bigger accounts Uses a lot of equity during extreme market movements (Not Losses) Minimum Requirements: Account Size $10 000.00 Permanent Internet Access (VPS recommend
    Orbit Rage Final 2
    BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
    Experts
    Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
    EA Tunning
    Sabil Yudifera
    Experts
    Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
    Aureus Trader
    Divyesh Pandey
    Experts
    Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
    GoldenRatioX
    Serhii Sharlai
    Experts
    GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    ComplexEuro Edge Pro
    Luke Anthony Coles
    Experts
    REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
    The Market Beast Dominator
    Wilfried Ntamatungiro
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
    Allan Munene Mutiiria
    5 (2)
    Experts
    The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
    FREE
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    Santa Scalping MT5
    Morten Kruse
    Experts
    Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
    Maximum Infinity Pro
    Jatuporn Kamwang
    Experts
    Maximum Infinity Pro – Advanced Grid EA for MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro is a professional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, combining advanced grid trading logic with robust risk management and adaptive entry/exit strategies. This EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want a reliable, flexible, and fully automated trading solution. Key Features Smart Grid System: Automatically manages buy/sell grids with dynamic lot sizing and grid spacing for optimal per
    FundPass Pro
    Faith Wairimu Kariuki
    5 (1)
    Experts
    5-Star Rated Expert Advisor — FundPass Pro Introducing FundPass Pro: The Ultimate Plug-and-Play AI Trading Solution for All Traders and Prop Firm Challenges ️ Important Notice : To ensure compatibility with all account types , including proprietary firm accounts and standard personal accounts, the "Prop Firm Mode" in the user input must be enabled . Failing to activate this feature may cause the EA to operate in ways that are non-compliant with prop firm rules . Overview: FundPass Pro is
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Majd Qatuni exp
    Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
    Experts
    MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
    Blue Bird MT5
    Ismail Babaoglu
    Experts
    BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System BlueBird EA   represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a   fully autonomous, dynamic grid system   capable of capturing both trends and corrections,   BlueBird EA   is your ultimate trading companion. Overview BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD) . It intellige
    US30 Dow Jones EA
    Babak Alamdar
    4.3 (10)
    Experts
    Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system    Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect. Join the public chat group: Click here Welcome to the US30 Dow Jones EA US30 Dow Jones EA: Master the Dynamic Dow Jones The US30, also known as the Dow Jones, is one of the most popular indices in the market. Despite the plethora of expert advisors available, few succeed
    ChronomaX
    Jesper Christensen
    5 (5)
    Experts
    X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure th
    Classic Market Surfer EA
    Buti Andy Moeng
    Experts
    Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
    Range Breakout MT5 EA
    Arjan Hazewinkel
    Experts
    LIVE SIGNAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308572 Message me after purchase for the correct setfiles! The Range Breakout EA for MetaTrader is built on a time-tested, reliable concept — trading breakouts from tight price ranges. This is one of the oldest and most consistently effective principles in trading, used by professionals for decades. Unlike many Expert Advisors you’ll find on MQL5 that show perfect backtests but fail in live trading, this EA was not curve-fitted to produce idealize
    Market Maestro MM5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    Crystal ball
    Nickey Magale
    Experts
    Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
    FxCycle Scalper EA
    ihsan nur hidayat
    Experts
    Fxcycle XAU Scalper Category: Scalping EA Recommended Pair: XAUUSD ( Use Low Spread Broker ) Timeframe: M1 New Version : The updated Fxcycle XAU Scalper version 1.03 now features an enhanced trading logic designed for more aggressive strategies. This version introduces continuous buy stop and sell stop orders that are triggered by indicator signals, regardless of pending orders still in the market. The EA efficiently manages pending orders while enforcing a defined limit on the number of active
    Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
    Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
    Experts
    The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
    WayCof Donin
    Fabio Cunha Gaissler Donin
    Experts
    (EN) — What this EA does Wyckoff EA – Simplified (RSI + MACD) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that opens buy/sell trades on basic RSI and MACD signals, applying Stop Loss, Take Profit , and an optional Trailing Stop . It evaluates once per new bar on the selected timeframe. Entry logic Buy (LONG) when: RSI    MACD Only one of these conditions is enough to trigger an entry. Sell (SHORT) when: RSI  MACD  Again, one active signal is sufficient. Position management StopLoss and TakeProfit are set
    QuantLot Expert MT5
    Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
    Experts
    QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
    Goldmost MT5
    Hongliang Ding
    Experts
    Goldmost – Precision Trading for XAUUSD This EA implements a multi-timeframe breakout strategy for XAUUSD, identifying critical support/resistance levels to execute trades with dynamic SL/TP adjustments, and intelligent exit protocols for optimized risk management. The parameters are updated regularly to adapt to evolving market conditions. This ensures the model continuously adjusts to shifting sentiment, investor behavior, and emerging trends - keeping your strategy aligned with current marke
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (377)
    Experts
    Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (16)
    Experts
    Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    Experts
    Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    Experts
    IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    Experts
    ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    Experts
    For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
    AI Map
    Saeid Soleimani
    3.75 (4)
    Experts
    AI MAP Trading System AI MAP is an automated Expert Advisor designed to analyze market conditions and execute trades based on algorithmic logic. The system utilizes a multi-layered analytical framework to evaluate price action, volume, and market sentiment without manual intervention. Live monitoring ( + 3 month )    || Chat Group   || Setup Guide   || Statement +3 month  || Live signal setfiles  System Architecture The EA incorporates specialized processing modules to handle different market a
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ Version 5.0 - Autonomous Intelligence Through Institutional Architecture The evolution from rule-based automation to genuine autonomous intelligence represents the natural progression of algorithmic trading. What institutional quantitative desks began exploring over a decade ago has matured into practical implementation. AIQ Version 5.0 embodies this maturation: sophisticated multi-model AI analysis, independent validation architecture, and continuous learning systems refined through extens
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.56 (25)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (91)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Avalut Gold X1
    Danijel Plesa
    Experts
    Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Precision trading for XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 is a professional Expert Advisor for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) in MetaTrader 5. The system combines four complementary strategies in a single EA to handle varying market regimes. It is self-contained for MT5 and requires no external DLLs or third-party installers. Key features Four strategies in one EA: coordinated strategies that complement each other to address trend, range, and volatil
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.54 (136)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Silicon Ex mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Experts
    " Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    4 (8)
    Experts
    Price: 606$ -> 808$ How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevailing conditions.
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.83 (58)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pairs such as XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as m
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.59 (29)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
    More from author
    EA Pips Hunter
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.25 (4)
    Experts
    Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Indicators
    Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
    One Man Army
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (7)
    Experts
    No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. For testing, use the EURCAD currency pair and
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.63 (67)
    Experts
    Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    3.82 (17)
    Experts
    I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link So, I created the Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" based on my original algorithm for identifying and trading MACD divergences. This is an automated trading system that: Complies with regulations of US, European, and Asian brokers (work
    Algo Pumping
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.75 (20)
    Indicators
    PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tr
    Algo Pumping MT4
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.69 (16)
    Indicators
    PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
    Grabber System
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
    Enslaver
    Ihor Otkydach
    3.6 (5)
    Experts
    6 copies left at 399 USD Next price 499 USD The installation and setup guide is available here –  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763390 Why do I like Enslaver EA, and why might you like it too? Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss Can be used for prop firm trading The EA doesn’t wait for Stop Loss to be hit — it exits the market early when price returns to the average, with any result (profit or loss) It’s a multi-currency EA (8 currency pairs), so while one pair may be in drawdown, anoth
    Filter:
    ken2pa
    449
    ken2pa 2025.12.10 23:49 
     

    For now, this EA is exhibiting a typical small-profit, large-loss trading pattern. It appeared to be performing well for several months, but it is currently holding unrealized losses large enough not only to wipe out all the profits from those months, but to push the account deeply into negative territory. Diversifying across multiple currency pairs was supposed to reduce risk, yet many of those pairs are now experiencing drawdowns simultaneously. Let’s see how things play out from here. If the performance recovers, I will revise my evaluation.

    Jenny Yuen Ha Lau
    633
    Jenny Yuen Ha Lau 2025.09.05 10:36 
     

    I have all 4 Ihor's EAs since the very beginning. And Scalper Investor is my favorite; high win rate and average holding time is relatively short. Ihor is very helpful and responsive; therefore, I would recommend his EAs to you and even my friends.

    pamas
    139
    pamas 2025.09.04 15:56 
     

    3-Month Honest Review:-

    I want to leave a heartfelt thank you to this great seller. I have been using this robot for over three months now, and here are my personal statistics: Winning trades: 134, Trades that hit stop loss: 3,

    Trades closed early with very small losses: 10.

    This gives the system an overall win rate of about 90%. The robot has been consistently profitable, and I am extremely satisfied with the results. I highly recommend it to anyone seeking a reliable trading system that consistently delivers steady profits. I am confident you will enjoy this system just as much as I do. Mr. Igor offers the best customer service, with prompt responses, and goes above and beyond to help. He is a great gentleman who genuinely wants to help other traders. I highly recommend you buy his products.

    NickKearsley
    76
    NickKearsley 2025.09.04 14:57 
     

    Easy to install and I like the fact that there are individual set files for each currency setting. No grid or Martingale here. Trades slowly and surely so far. It's still early days but 12 winning trades with no losses in just under a week is a great start!

    Simon Daniel Wright
    578
    Simon Daniel Wright 2025.08.02 19:50 
     

    Working well so far for me. I like the diversifed strategy approach . I will return an update this review with more stats after three months. Thanks Ihor for the ea and the no BS explaniations about the realities of the markets!

    Shark Tank
    210
    Shark Tank 2025.07.25 01:28 
     

    Stable and reliable. Since using this EA for two months, it has generated over a 10% growth. Just one SL has happened, but it doesn't matter.

    Alex Quino
    373
    Alex Quino 2025.07.17 10:14 
     

    Slowly but surely. I bought the EA 3 weeks ago and I can see already how it performs and bring some profits on my small account. Lhor's products are reliable and his support is just superb. Hoping that this EA continuously giving positive profits, will update this review in the next few months.

    Joshua Michael Hudson
    789
    Joshua Michael Hudson 2025.07.16 16:43 
     

    Its no accident that this developers page is littered with 4 and 5 star products. Entry logic is good.

    duiweboer
    36
    duiweboer 2025.07.16 07:36 
     

    Very Goof EA from a Very Goof Author! Consistent small profits from multiple currency pairs and works even on small accounts!

    Poh Leng Lim
    1979
    Poh Leng Lim 2025.07.16 07:08 
     

    This EA works silently behind the scenes to generate consistent green pips—it’s not a get-rich-quick scheme, but a reliable, steady pips generator.

    AF Z
    267
    AF Z 2025.07.16 06:22 
     

    Profitable EA overall so far and easy to setup. Looking forward to see it's progress in a couple of months. Using low lot sizes and achieving good trades overall.

    haisheng12345
    202
    haisheng12345 2025.07.16 06:00 
     

    I have been using this EA for three weeks. Due to the recent high market volatility, several transactions have suffered losses, but overall, it is still in a profitable state.

    Segio Bugay
    191
    Segio Bugay 2025.07.04 17:58 
     

    I really appreciate the author's approach to the product. I was also impressed by the extensive supportive materials provided-everything from guides to tutorials is top-notch and super helpful; it's clear that a lot of thought and care went into his development.

    cyberryder
    1195
    cyberryder 2025.07.03 22:21 
     

    Observed strategy: Pullback. EA seems to have very similar entries than SwingMaster EA from same author. Just enters some M15 candles earlier/later. However closing is much earlier, which means avg. Win pips is much less, while max SL is nearly the same = worser R/R. We ran into the same issues like with SwingMaster: On heavy trending pairs, it can go into heavy DD with no intelligent strategy yet to manage it. On the pro side, it is optimized for some further pairs vs. SwingMaster.

    Rubén P. E.
    208
    Rubén P. E. 2025.06.30 15:16 
     

    I bought Scalper Investor because I really liked how Swing Master works. Like the other EA, I recovered my investment very quickly. Excellent risk management with a high success rate. Superb!

    shahbaz112
    243
    shahbaz112 2025.06.14 17:21 
     

    Scalper Investor EA is an impressive automated trading system that stands out for its consistent and reliable performance. It operates efficiently across multiple currency pairs, offering solid diversification and minimizing exposure to risk. Unlike many scalping EAs, it avoids high-risk tactics, focusing instead on precise, calculated entries and exits. Users have reported steady profits and low drawdowns, with some experiencing significant account growth in a relatively short period. The setup process is user-friendly, and the accompanying documentation is clear, making it accessible even for those new to automated trading. Scalper Investor EA’s strategy is centered on capturing short-term market opportunities while maintaining strong risk management. Both live results and back testing data support its adaptability and effectiveness in various market environments. The developer, Ihor, is highly responsive and regularly updates the EA, reflecting a genuine commitment to ongoing improvement. What sets Scalper Investor EA apart is its focus on sustainable, long-term gains rather than chasing quick wins. Thank you to Ihor for his dedication and hard work in creating such a dependable and well-balanced trading solution.

    terry lee
    252
    terry lee 2025.06.09 14:57 
     

    Ihor Otkydach's products are very stable.

    Ihor Otkydach's services are complete, fast, reliable, modest, and practical.

    Ihor Otkydach's products have clear logic and good risk control.

    Range reversal products only use range reversal strategies.

    Trend breakthrough products only use trend breakthrough strategies.

    Most normal brokers' low-cost accounts can use Ihor Otkydach's products normally.

    Even if you use a broker account different from the SIGNAL account, the signals are more than 90% the same.

    (Brokerage quotations are slightly different, and there will be slight differences in entry and exit, which everyone understands)

    Ihor Otkydach himself is a successful manual trader.

    The products developed by Ihor Otkydach are naturally competitive,

    because he is a trading program seller who understands trading logic.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Tuesday, June 24, 2025,

    I want to update my review,

    Scalper Investor EA,

    The performance slope curve is steadily upward,

    For every 10000USD, only 0.1 lots are placed, and the floating loss is less than 10%,

    All of the above are excellent,

    Tuesday, June 24, 2025,

    It can even lock the long and short orders of the same currency against NZDUSD,

    Directly lock the floating loss,

    This EA is too stable, thank Ihor Otkydach for making such a stable EA.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    I want to update my comment.

    The trading results are basically the same as those of the Signal account.

    On Thursday, June 26, 2025,

    The NZDUSD that was originally locked with long and short orders actually closed and made a profit.

    Banlance increased, and the ability to resist risks was improved.

    For the same currency pair, long and short orders are locked,

    But long and short orders can each have profitability.

    The performance slope curve has become more stable.

    Starting from Monday, June 9, 2025,

    For every 10000 USD, only 0.1 lot is placed, and the maximum floating loss is currently about 5%.

    There will be no psychological pressure of high floating losses.

    I am looking forward to the next update of the trend trading function of Scalper Investor EA.

    Thanks to Ihor Otkydach for making such a stable and profitable Scalper Investor EA.

    devgabriel300
    177
    devgabriel300 2025.05.30 00:09 
     

    Great EA! so far it has been 100% accuracy. No loosing trades. Even though the EA makes fewer trades daily, the trades are with precision. For the past 3 days it made only 7 trades, however, my account has increased by 3%. This advisor gives me rest of mind. I go to bed in peace and wake up in peace. Thanks Ihor. Please keep up the great work. I look forward for more EA from you.

    Reply to review