Scalper Investor
- Experts
- Ihor Otkydach
Version: 1.6
Updated: 18 November 2025
- Activations: 10
Hey traders,
If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module.
Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy
At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks inside the Keltner Channel. This isn’t about taking every wiggle — this is precision scalping with logic, structure, and edge.
The bot looks for price snapping back into the channel and filters out noise using a modern stack of filters: volatility conditions, trend checks, signal strength confirmation, spread filters, slippage control, and protection during rollover and dead market hours.
NOTE: in the strategy tester by default use M15 EURNZD
What the reversal engine brings to the table:
- Supports 11 currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, USDSGD, EURGBP
- Works on your choice of M15 or H1 timeframes
- Every trade is protected with a hard stop loss
- No martingale, no grid — this EA respects risk
- Dynamic stop loss for adaptive risk control
- Adjustable risk parameters to cap Max Drawdown at ~5%
- One trade per symbol at a time — no overload
- Suitable for prop firm challenges and personal live accounts
- Minimum recommended deposit: $500
- Minimum leverage: 1:30 or higher
- Recommended account type: RAW, ECN, PRO, ZERO — any low-spread, market execution account (naming varies by broker)
What’s coming next: Trend Strategy (currently in development)
Right now, you’re getting the reversal strategy only. The second engine — a trend-following strategy — is in active development and will be released as a free upgrade within 1–2 months.
This update will allow the EA to detect market trends and ride them with confidence — especially on high-momentum instruments like gold (XAUUSD), JPY pairs, BTC, and other trending assets.
Heads up: You're currently paying for the reversal system only. Once the trend strategy goes live, the price of Scalper Investor EA will double from its launch price. So getting in early means more functionality for less — simple as that.
Scalper Investor EA is not your average plug-and-play bot. It’s a serious project with long-term potential. New strategies, optimized portfolios, performance upgrades — all in the roadmap. And yes, the price will grow as the product evolves. The real question is — are you getting in early, or playing catch-up later?
I have all 4 Ihor's EAs since the very beginning. And Scalper Investor is my favorite; high win rate and average holding time is relatively short. Ihor is very helpful and responsive; therefore, I would recommend his EAs to you and even my friends.