Bot Pulse Breakout PRO
- Experts
- Adrian Lara Carrasco
- Version: 3.24
- Updated: 9 July 2025
- Activations: 10
Welcome to a Simple and Effective Trading Strategy Breakout!
This Robot dont works on Darwinex for correlation reasons
With this methodology, you’ll maximize your opportunities safely and efficiently,adapting to the real-world trading environment. Here’s everything you need to achieve stable trades while operating in the most liquid markets of FOREX, focusing on popular pairs:
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- USDJPY
- US30 / DOWJONES
- XAUUSD (GOLD)
Key Features of the Strategy:
- Solid Foundation: The strategy is based on breaking key levels, offering clear and potentially profitable opportunities.
- Simultaneous Trading: Execute 1 trade at a time while managing multiple assets with ease.
- Risk Management: Each trade includes a stop loss (SL), and you can adjust risk per trade to suit your style.
- Controlled Risk: Flexibly adapt risk levels, always keeping control in your hands.
- Compatible Accounts: Suitable for all types of trading accounts, starting from $1000, perfect for both beginners and experienced traders.
- Hedging or Netting: Compatible with hedging or netting accounts, tailored to your preferences.
- Price Range Visibility: Easily view price ranges and daily close times on thechart, optimizing your decision-making.
Full Customization:
- Editable Magic Number: Seamlessly use the strategy on multiple assets with the editable magic number feature!
- Customizable Colors: Adjust chart colors to your preferred style, making analysis more comfortable.
- Trading Hour: Choose your better timezone, Broker TimeZone or GMT+0 (For Universal)
- Customize Stops: You can changue SL , TP and Trailing Stops Settings.
Why Choose This Strategy?
- Safe Trading: Protect your capital with a system of stop loss and risk management.
- Maximize your results with AutoCompound settings
- Well-Defined Trading Levels: Guide you step-by-step, so you always know where you stand in the market.
With this strategy, you’ll have the tools needed to trade stably in the FOREX market, maintaining controlled risk and making informed decisions. Start now and take your trading to the next level!
You can use it on any broker , but we have a recommended brokers:
Brokers:
- Darwinex
- IC Markets