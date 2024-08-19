HiperCube ADX Histogram

HiperCube ADX Histogram is here!


Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM

This indicators helps you to know if could be a strong trend in the market .

ADX is a very popular and usefull indicator, so many top traders reccomends use it as filter to bad trades, or in combinations of other analysis.

With HiperCube ADX you will be a premium exoerience using a beautifula and great indicator for your trading.


FEATURES:

  • Fully Customizable
  • Custom Your Chart!
  • Custom Color to Histogram
  • In Sub Windows for have a clear main chart
  • Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it


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