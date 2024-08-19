HiperCube ADX Histogram is here!



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This indicators helps you to know if could be a strong trend in the market .

ADX is a very popular and usefull indicator, so many top traders reccomends use it as filter to bad trades, or in combinations of other analysis.



With HiperCube ADX you will be a premium exoerience using a beautifula and great indicator for your trading.



FEATURES:

Fully Customizable

Custom Your Chart!

Custom Color to Histogram

In Sub Windows for have a clear main chart

Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it



