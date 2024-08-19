HiperCube ADX Histogram
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.0
HiperCube ADX Histogram is here!
Discount code for 25% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM
This indicators helps you to know if could be a strong trend in the market .
ADX is a very popular and usefull indicator, so many top traders reccomends use it as filter to bad trades, or in combinations of other analysis.
With HiperCube ADX you will be a premium exoerience using a beautifula and great indicator for your trading.
FEATURES:
- Fully Customizable
- Custom Your Chart!
- Custom Color to Histogram
- In Sub Windows for have a clear main chart
- Chat GPT and AI was used to develp it