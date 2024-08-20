HiperCube VIX
- Indicators
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 1.0
Welcome to HiperCube VIX
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This indicator provide you a real info of market of volume of sp500 / us500
DefinitionHiperCube VIX known as the CBOE Volatility Index, is a widely recognized measure of market fear or stress. It signals the level of uncertainty and volatility in the stock market, using the S&P 500 index as a proxy for the broad market. The VIX Index is calculated based on the prices of options contracts on the S&P 500 index.
Features:
- Custom Colors
- Custom Chart Colors
- Indicator display in subwindows to keep main graph clear
- Easy to interpretate
- Fully Customize
- Chat gpt and AI was used to develop it
Example of use:
- VIX is volume indicator that provide you a excellent info of real market, high value in this indicator means high volatility
- High volatily is a good momment to aproach market movements and enter and exit fast of the market
- Follow this you canuse VIX as extra confirmation of you strategy and get it a extra impulse