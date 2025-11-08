Hipercube lynx BTC Scalping

Welcome to HiperCube Lynx 

Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20

Developed with a focus on low risk, stable, high consistency and integrity in mind with these characteristics:

  • No History Reader
  • Breakout at critical levels and no over-trading (opening too many trades)
  • Fixed stop loss for every trade
  • Trailing Stop READY!
  • AutoCompund automatically
  • Low Drawdown
  • Chat GPT and AI used to be developed


Setup:

  • Easy to run, no setfile is needed
  • Symbol:  BTCUSD/ Bitcoin
  • Lot Size:  You can use lots that you want initially,  Lynx  apply autocompound automatically 
  • Timeframe:  H1, but Lynx works automatically in 3 timeframe
  • Capital:  1000 USD minimal , using 0.01 lots
  • Brokers: Low Spread Brokers as IC Markets
  • Timezone and daylight Saving:  Not set necessary

Backtest:

  • Watch images , you can see all results and details
  • Select BTCUSD/BitCoin as symbol
  • Timeframe: H1, H4 , D1
  • Click Start , default settings are the corrects
  • Check the statistic at the end of test, look all details to get more info
  • Repeat the above process with different Settings if you want to get differents results

Prop Firm:

Please check your prop firm rules this EA. The companies that have so high spread, commisions, or dont permit Crypto Market , ARE NOT COMPATIBLE. Lynx the most of time dont hold trades between days.

Get a copy of this EA or download the free demo to feel the power of HiperCube Lynx!

This EA was developmetn to get stable profit with low drawdowns, this expert is a scalper of BTC, so can trade 24/7

VPS or PC running 24/7 is neccesary. 


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