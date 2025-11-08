Hipercube lynx BTC Scalping
- Experts
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Adrian Lara CarrascoHi, Im Adrian CEO and developer of Bot Pulse Trading, we are a company focuse in develop high quaity EAs and tools of trading, we want that our client research finanial liberty , doing real trading , and implementing a real bases of trading
- Version: 2.43
- Updated: 8 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Welcome to HiperCube Lynx
Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20
Developed with a focus on low risk, stable, high consistency and integrity in mind with these characteristics:
- No History Reader
- Breakout at critical levels and no over-trading (opening too many trades)
- Fixed stop loss for every trade
- Trailing Stop READY!
- AutoCompund automatically
- Low Drawdown
- Chat GPT and AI used to be developed
Setup:
- Easy to run, no setfile is needed
- Symbol: BTCUSD/ Bitcoin
- Lot Size: You can use lots that you want initially, Lynx apply autocompound automatically
- Timeframe: H1, but Lynx works automatically in 3 timeframe
- Capital: 1000 USD minimal , using 0.01 lots
- Brokers: Low Spread Brokers as IC Markets
- Timezone and daylight Saving: Not set necessary
Backtest:
- Watch images , you can see all results and details
- Select BTCUSD/BitCoin as symbol
- Timeframe: H1, H4 , D1
- Click Start , default settings are the corrects
- Check the statistic at the end of test, look all details to get more info
- Repeat the above process with different Settings if you want to get differents results
Prop Firm:
Please check your prop firm rules this EA. The companies that have so high spread, commisions, or dont permit Crypto Market , ARE NOT COMPATIBLE. Lynx the most of time dont hold trades between days.Get a copy of this EA or download the free demo to feel the power of HiperCube Lynx!
This EA was developmetn to get stable profit with low drawdowns, this expert is a scalper of BTC, so can trade 24/7
VPS or PC running 24/7 is neccesary.