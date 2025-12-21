Pure Veil
- Experts
- Luaiy Ibra Hakiki Lubis
- Version: 5.34
- Updated: 21 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Meet Pure Veil
This is a limited pricing phase. Get it at 80 while under 5 sales. Once that cap is reached, new price will be 105. Currently sold: 7 copies.
MQl5 channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy
Instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451
Reach out for the correct backtest settings — I’ll send you everything needed.
Designed for traders who value simplicity, stability, and strict control, Pure Veil is your one-chart trading assistant, purpose-built to handle prop firm rules and private account management alike.
Send a message to receive a demo-account trial build.
How the EA works
- The EA identifies directional bias using multi-timeframe trend alignment. It waits for confirmation from higher timeframe momentum before allowing lower timeframe entries, ensuring trades flow with the dominant market pressure.
Intelligent Risk Management
- Automatically calculates lot size based on account size and drawdown limits
- Choose between fixed lot and risk-per-trade logic
- Never exposes your account to unsafe levels of risk
Built for Prop Firm Challenges
- Consistent low drawdown behavior for stable equity curves
- Easy to use, no risky strategies like grid or martingale
Best Use: Attach to NZDUSD on timeframe M15
Run only on one chart! EA manages everything internally – no need to attach to multiple symbols.
After purchase: Contact us to join our private Telegram channel for updates, news, tips, and discussion.