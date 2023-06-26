Algolution USDJPY

All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase.


Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately.

Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner!


Risk management

We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users manage trading profits and risks easily, you can input the lot size, stop loss mechanism and trailing mechanism in the command window. Below are a list of parameters you can control:

 ▪ Lot size

 ▪ Stop loss method (pips/%/ATR ratio)

 ▪ Risk%, SL%, TP%, Trailing SL%, SL pips, Trailing pips

 ▪ Maximum total loss, maximum loss per trade

For the details of the parameters, please contact us for the User Manual


Advice 

This expert advisor is specifically designed for USDJPY market - 1h only. The parameters are optimised to give you an edge over other ordinary traders out there. Whether you are a professional trader or just getting started, you are always recommended to use a demo account to try it out before putting real money to test. We are confident that you will be thrilled with the results! So, what are you waiting for? Don't forget to leave us a 5-star review if it worked for you. Happy trading!


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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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