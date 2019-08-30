Project X Pro

5

Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames.

Important

Main Trend Buy and Sell : You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation.

Pullback Buy and Sell : If you do not use Tp and Sl, your transactions will not close automatically.

You can use it on all parities. No restrictions.

Settings

Main Trend Buy Settings :

Main TrendBuy Lot Size

Main TrendBuy Stop Loss Level

Main Trend Buy Take Profit Level

Main Trend Sell Settings :

Main Trend Lot Size

Main Trend Stop Loss Level

Main Trend Take Profit Level

Pullback Buy Settings :

PullBack Buy Lot Size

Pullback Buy Stop Loss Level

Pullback Buy Take Profit Level

Pullback Buy No Trade Nearby Range Level (Pips)

Pullback Sell Settings :

PullBack Sell Lot Size

Pullback Sell Stop Loss Level

Pullback Sell Take Profit Level

Pullback Sell No Trade Nearby Range Level (Pips)

Reviews 1
Vitoria Saddi
546
Vitoria Saddi 2020.06.01 20:12 
 

I love the ea. It is really good, has stops and allows you to change it as well. Strongly recommend the EA.

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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Cross MA EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings  Buy Settings : 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
FREE
Cross MA
Cumhur Yugnuk
2.5 (2)
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal moving average strategy. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings : Buy Settings 1.Moving Average Period 1.Moving Average Method 2.Moving Average Period 2.Moving Average Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings 3.Moving Average Period 3.Moving Average Method 4.Moving Average Period 4.Moving Average Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level Ve
FREE
Advanced Trend Finder
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Advanced Trend Finder follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings SoundOn : true/false  EmailOn : true/false  PushNotificationOn : true/false  ver 1.1 update notes:  Added Alert Arr
Advanced Trend Finder Lite
Cumhur Yugnuk
5 (1)
Indicators
Advanced Trend Finder Lite follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : TREND CHANGED FOLLOW ARROW Settings : No Settings, change color
Voodoo Scalper Bars
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Voodoo Scalper Bars enjoy scalping. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and CFD's all pairs The input parameters are optimized for all pairs best timeframes M1 and M5 Voodoo Scalper Bars used Bar Charts Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : SCALPING COLOR CHANGED FOLLOW Setti
Seashell Swing Trade
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Seashell Swing Trade follow trend. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes M15 and H1 Signal on close of a bar. Indicator strategies 1. Use the arrows to change the color of the bars according to the Trade Direction in the left corner. 2. Use of the color changes of the bars in the same direction with respect to the Trade Direction in the left corner. 3. Use of Trade Direction changes in the left corner. No Settings
MM Trend Direction
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
MM Trend Direction follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/AUDUSD/USDCHF/EURNZD/NZDUSD/SILVER/USOIL/US500/AUS200/USDTRY/EURTRY and all pairs Best timeframe 15M  Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : COLOR CHANGED TREND CHANGED Settings : No Settings
Project X
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames. Important: You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. You can use it on all parities. No restriction
MACD Cross
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal MACD. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Buy Settings : Buy Fast EMA Period Buy Slow EMA Period Buy Signal Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : Sell Fast EMA Period Sell Slow EMA Period Sell Signal Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
Limitless Lite
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Limitless Lite follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/US500/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate NOTE : TREND CHANGED FOLLOW ARROW Settings : No Settings, change color
Sentinel Power
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Sentinel Power follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in USDTRY/EURTRY/GOLD/SILVER/EURUSD/EURJPY/GBPUSD/EURGBP/GBPJPY/AUDJPY/AUDUSD/AUDCAD/US500/JP225 and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings EmailOn : true/false  PushNotificationOn : true/false  SoundOn : true/false 
Two
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell best settings fixed H1 Important: You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Settings Buy Settings : Buy Equity Volume Percent (%) Buy Vol
Bzsz
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
BZSZ (Buy Zone Sell Zone) follow trend. buy zone if price is above the line, sell zone if price is below the line Works in USDTRY/EURTRY/GOLD/SILVER/EURUSD/EURJPY/GBPUSD/EURGBP/GBPJPY/AUDJPY/AUDUSD/AUDCAD/US500/JP225 and all pairs Best timeframes  Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate No Settings
Pips XXL
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed H1. expert advisor does work in the all time frames. Important Main Trend Buy and Sell :  You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. You can use it on all parities. No rest
Sniper Trend Finder
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Sniper Trend Finder follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in EURUSD/GBPUSD/XAUUSD/USOIL/US500/USDJPY/USDCAD/JP225/USDTRY/USDMXN and all pairs Best timeframes 5M/15M/1H/4H/DAILY Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings No Settings, change color
Crypto Trend Finder
Cumhur Yugnuk
Indicators
Crypto Trend Finder follow trend. Color change trend changed. Works in BTCUSD/BABUSD/BSVUSD/ETHUSD/ETCUSD/BTGUSD/DSHUSD/ZECUSD/IOTUSD/XRPUSD and all crypto pairs Best timeframes 15M/30M/1H/4H/DAILY Note : Not use 1M/5M Signal on close of a bar. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT repaint. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate. DOES NOT recalculate Settings : No Settings, change color
Project X EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames. Important: You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. You can use it on all parities. No restriction
Project X Pro EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames. Important Main Trend Buy and Sell :  You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation. Pullback Buy and Sel
MACD Cross EA
Cumhur Yugnuk
Experts
Expert advisor based on your own personal MACD. Whatever your strategy is, it's him. You can use it on all parities. No restrictions. Buy Settings : Buy Fast EMA Period Buy Slow EMA Period Buy Signal Period Buy Lot Size Buy Stop Loss Level Buy Take Profit Level Sell Settings : Sell Fast EMA Period Sell Slow EMA Period Sell Signal Period Sell Lot Size Sell Stop Loss Level Sell Take Profit Level
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Vitoria Saddi
546
Vitoria Saddi 2020.06.01 20:12 
 

I love the ea. It is really good, has stops and allows you to change it as well. Strongly recommend the EA.

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