Project X Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Buy and sell settings fixed M15 (M1-M5-M15). expert advisor does not work in the upper time frames.
Important
Main Trend Buy and Sell : You can set TP and SL to zero (0). In this case, transactions are automatically closed at maximum level during trend conversion times and continue to trade according to the trend. If you choose to use each TP and SL, each trend opens a process for change. However, the trend continues to trade in the direction of trend in the transformation.
Pullback Buy and Sell : If you do not use Tp and Sl, your transactions will not close automatically.
You can use it on all parities. No restrictions.
Settings
Main Trend Buy Settings :
Main TrendBuy Lot Size
Main TrendBuy Stop Loss Level
Main Trend Buy Take Profit Level
Main Trend Sell Settings :
Main Trend Lot Size
Main Trend Stop Loss Level
Main Trend Take Profit Level
Pullback Buy Settings :
PullBack Buy Lot Size
Pullback Buy Stop Loss Level
Pullback Buy Take Profit Level
Pullback Buy No Trade Nearby Range Level (Pips)
Pullback Sell Settings :
PullBack Sell Lot Size
Pullback Sell Stop Loss Level
Pullback Sell Take Profit Level
Pullback Sell No Trade Nearby Range Level (Pips)
I love the ea. It is really good, has stops and allows you to change it as well. Strongly recommend the EA.