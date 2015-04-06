Gilded Egg

Gilded Egg EA is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading XAUUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into Gilded Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital. 


Price: $220


LIVE Signals:


Requirements

  • Minimum balance $2000 
  • Recommended leverage 1:200 or more


Allow Web Request

To allow the market filter work properly, please allow web requests to the following URLs (remove the whitespaces):

  • https : // ec . forexprostools . com
  • https : // api . jrtrader . org


Operating Environment

  • Recommended Timeframe:  M15
  • Trading Currency:  XAUUSD

Setup Guide

  • Open the currency pair and launch the EA
  • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables

Settings

Variable Description
Magic Number Magic number for EA
Prefix for Comment
Part of the trade comment
Your Broker Time Zone (GMT) Set your broker's GMT timezone


Backtest Information

  • Test on M15 timeframe only.
  • You can use default settings for backtest.
  • It is NOT possible to backtest with my special designed market filter.  In some circumstances, the backtest results cannot reflect the true state.  
  • For example, my market filter will stop EA from trading before 5 Feb 2020 due to the obvious situations.  It prevented EA fall into the non-stop USD 138 movement trap in XAUUSD.  Due to the non-complete backtest capability and the non-stop XAUUSD movement, Gilded Egg blows in Feb 2020 in the backtest results.
  • Multiple years backtest results with 99.9% data quality, variable spreads and latency multiple years backtest results were provided to save your times.

Remarks

  • We sell Expert Advisor (EA) only on mql5.com. If you see my EA for sale on any other platform, they are scammers.





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4.75 (4)
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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4.67 (15)
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5 (2)
Experts
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Fan Yang
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
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