Magic MovingAverage
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the averaged value of the moving averages of the current and two higher timeframes with the same parameters on the chart. If the moving averages are located one above the other, the resulting one is painted in green, showing an uptrend, in the opposite direction - red color (downtrend), intertwined - yellow color (transitional state)
The indicator parameters
- MaPeriod - moving average period
- MaMethod - moving average method (drop-down list)
- MaShift - moving average shift
- MaPrice - moving average price (drop-down list)
- middleTF - timeframe of the middle period (drop-down list)
- slowTF - timeframe of the higher period (drop-down list)
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