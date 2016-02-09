SqrtDev
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 March 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the standard price deviation from the root mean moving average line in the additional window. The screenshot displays the standard indicator (the lower one) and SqrtDev (the upper one).
Parameters
- SqrtPeriod - root mean line and standard deviation period.
- SqrtPrice - applied price (drop-down list).
- BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the download time when applying to a chart and using in programs).
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