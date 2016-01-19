MultiTF Candles
- Indicators
-
Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the data of the candles from a higher timeframe on the chart. Only the candle body (by the open and close prices) is displayed. The candlesticks are colored depending on the difference between the open and close prices. After removing the indicator from the chart, the objects used by it are deleted automatically.
Indicator Parameters
- TimeFrame - time frame (drop-down list)
- BearColor - bearish candle color (standard dialog)
- BullColor - bullish candle color (standard dialog)
User didn't leave any comment to the rating