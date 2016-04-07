UniversalEA

3.4

The Expert Advisor allows you to build a trading system based on a custom indicator. It performs automated opening/closing of deals based on the signals of an indicator that places values ​​other than 0 and EMPTY_VALUE in the buffer. The EA polls the values ​​of the specified indicator buffers, opens/closes and accompanies trades according to the specified parameters.

The Expert Advisor implements the following trade support functions:

- installation for the transaction SL and TP;
- calculation of the volume for a given risk;
- transfer to breakeven;
- partial closure;
- increase in the volume of the transaction after receiving a loss;
- closing of all orders by total profit.

To connect your own indicator to an Expert Advisor, you must enter its name and set the buffers used. Below is a brief description of the EA options

Trade Options:

- startLot - initial volume of deals;
- maxLot - maximum volume of transactions;
- MaxRisk - risk per trade, 0 - not used;
- Martin_factor - multiplication factor of the order volume after receiving a loss;
- stepProfit - profit step for partial closing of deals;
- stepProfit_factor - volume at partial closing of orders;
- stopLoss,takeProfit - SL and TP in points;
- stopLoss_factor - SL level from TP;
- stopLoss_Bars - number of bars to determine SL by minimum/maximum of candles
- takeProfit_factor - TP level from SL;
- noLoss - level of transfer to breakeven;
- noLoss_factor - level of transfer to breakeven in shares of SL;
- trailStop,trailStep - level and step of trailing in points;
- DualOrders - permission to open sell orders in the presence of active buys and vice versa;
- UseAllSignals - allow orders for all signals;
- ProfitNum,ProfitSumm - the number of orders and the amount to close based on the total profit;
- minProfit_factor - level of partial closing of the deal;
- minProfit_noLoss - permission to transfer to breakeven in case of partial closing;

Indicator settings:

- IndicatorName - indicator name;
- openBuyBufferIndex - buffer for Buy orders;
- openBuyStopBufferIndex - buffer for BuyStop orders;
- openBuyLimitBufferIndex - buffer for BuyLimit orders;
- takeProfitBuyBufferIndex,stopLossBuyBufferIndex,closeBuyBufferIndex - TP, SL and close buffer for Buy;
- minProfitBuyBufferIndex - Buy partial closing buffer;
- openSellBufferIndex - buffer for Sell orders;
- openSellStopBufferIndex - buffer for SellStop orders;
- openSellLimitBufferIndex - buffer for SellLimit orders;
- takeProfitSellBufferIndex,stopLossSellBufferIndex,closeSellBufferIndex - TP, SL and Sell closing buffer;
- minProfitSellBufferIndex - Sell partial closing buffer;
- BarIndex - bar index in the buffer;
- indexAction - value type in the buffer (greater than zero or not equal to EMPTY_VALUE);
- ObjectStopLoss, ObjectMinProfit, ObjectTakeProfit, ObjectStopBuy, ObjectStopSell - names of graphical objects for indicators displaying signals as icons;
- TP1_BufferIndex, TP2_BufferIndex, TP3_BufferIndex - buffer indices for reading partial close levels.

Additional filtering options:

- useMaFilter - filtering by moving average and its settings;
- useRsiFilter - filter resolution by RSI indicator and its settings;
- useStochFilter - filter resolution by the Stochastic indicator and its settings;
- useParabolicFilter - filter resolution by the Parabolic SAR indicator and its settings;
- useStdFilter - filter permission by the StdDev indicator and its settings;
- useMacdFilter - filter permission by MACD indicator and its settings;

Other options:

- CustomEventBuy,CustomEventSell - custom event for buying and selling;
- timeStart,timeEnd - trading start and end hours;
- slippage - slippage;
- MAGIC - identifier;
- useMail, useNotification - messages to mail and mobile device;
- messageText - message text;
- useButton - display Buy/Sell buttons on the chart;
- pendingReversClose - delete pending orders when a reverse signal is received;
- pendingMinMax - place pending orders to sell higher than the previous ones, to buy - lower.

Full description of the parameters: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/747696

You can contact private to clarify the possibility of automating indicators.

Reviews 6
lchenot
644
lchenot 2018.04.18 00:32 
 

This is AMAZING work. This is genius, both for the idea and implementation.

I have been able to backtest a large numbers of indicator to assess which ones were the best suited for my market and strategy. Huge time and money saver.

Thank you for this wonderful work.

Yarkky
91
Yarkky 2022.04.27 07:15 
 

Some broker working great some not and I'm still looking support right now, where i can find its, Can anyone advise me please...

Michael Maggi
1446
Michael Maggi 2016.12.28 14:37 
 

Starting off well for 2017 preparation. I will post more on my profile page to show the trading specifics but the Universal EA definitely does what it promises. I will add a comment with a jpg.

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The indicator detects and displays the 5-0 harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the f
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The indicator detects and displays the AB=CD harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. During the formation the
Harmonic SWAN
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The indicator detects and displays the White Swan and Black Swan harmonic pattern on the chart according to the scheme provided in the screenshot. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, does not require additional installation). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights not only the complete figure, but also the time of its formation. Duri
Harmonic Shark
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The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Harmonic 3Drives
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The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Harmonic Cypher
Sergey Deev
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The indicator detects and displays Cypher harmonic pattern also known as Anti-Butterfly (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangle
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The indicator displays ZigZag lines from a higher timeframe (see the example in the screenshot). The red thin line is the current timeframe's ZigZag, while a thicker yellow line is the higher timeframe's one. The indicator is repainted as the data is updated. Parameters Depth, Dev, Back - ZigZag parameters; BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the initial download time and decreases the load when using in an EA); TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (cannot be lower than the current one).
RenkoMaSignals
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The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, plots two moving averages by them and generates buy/sell signals based on the conditions displayed in the screenshots and described below: the buy signal is formed if the fast moving average is above the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 consecutive bullish Renko bars are displayed, followed by no more than 2 bearish and one bullish Renko bars; the sell signal is formed if the fast moving average is below the slow moving average, from 4 to 10 conse
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The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, use them to plot MACD histogram and provides buy/sell signals: signal of MACD histogram crossing its signal line; signal of MACD histogram crossing the line 0. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficienc
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
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The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
RenkoZigZag
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Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart and uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, so the indicator can work on any time frame with the same efficiency. This implementation of t
RenkoButterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses them to plot the ZigZag - trend lines connecting the local Lows and Highs of the price movement, and highlights them based on the Gartley patterns, showing the potential price reversal points. Renko - specialized display of the price action, in which the graph is displayed not every bar of the time frame, but only under the condition that the price had passed more than the specified number of points. Renko bars are not bound to a time frame, s
RenkoMACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the MACD oscillator and determines the divergence conditions (divergences of price movements and oscillator values). The buy/sell signal is formed if the next High/Low price is not confirmed by the oscillator values. The ZigZag indicator is used to evaluate the extremums. Only the last 3 peaks are taken into account (see the screenshot). If peak 1 is higher than peak 2 or peak 3, and at the same time the macd value is lower, then a
RenkoABCD
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart and uses them to create ZigZag indicator - trend lines connecting local price movement Highs and Lows. The indicator, in turn, is used to create AB=CD displaying potential price reversal points. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any time
RenkoSarMA
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and displays renko bars using MA and PSAR data as well as provides buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. Buy signal forms when PSAR readings are moving down, MA is moving up, the price is closing ab
RenkoMaPriceChannel
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the moving average, PriceChannel and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. The PriceChannel indicator displays the upper, lo
RenkoBandMacd
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays Renko bars on the chart, uses their data to calculate and display the Bollinger Bands, MACD oscillator and generates buy/sell signals. Renko is a non-trivial price display method, in which a bar within a time interval is shown on the chart only if the price has moved a certain number of points. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency. When attached to a chart, the indicator checks for presenc
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Ross Rodgers
157
Ross Rodgers 2024.05.27 13:56 
 

I purchased the EA. Best value in terms of price for a UniversalEA. However, could not get any support from Sergey. Sent multiple messages on MQL5 messenger starting March 1. It is now May 27 and still no response... The EA Seems useful, but have moved to Issam Kassas' Smart Universal EA for better support.

BAIXAR HR-K
863
BAIXAR HR-K 2022.05.13 11:24 
 

Sergey, ich bin mit Deinem UniversalEA überhaupt nicht zu frieden. Habe Dich mehrmals gebeten mir beim Einrichten zu helfen, es kam von Deiner Seite nichts.

Sergey Deev
58963
Reply from developer Sergey Deev 2022.05.14 02:38
Ich bin bereit, alle Fragen schriftlich zu beantworten, aber ich spreche keine Fremdsprachen für die Sprachkommunikation.
Yarkky
91
Yarkky 2022.04.27 07:15 
 

Some broker working great some not and I'm still looking support right now, where i can find its, Can anyone advise me please...

CofChart
25
CofChart 2022.02.22 14:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

lchenot
644
lchenot 2018.04.18 00:32 
 

This is AMAZING work. This is genius, both for the idea and implementation.

I have been able to backtest a large numbers of indicator to assess which ones were the best suited for my market and strategy. Huge time and money saver.

Thank you for this wonderful work.

Michael Maggi
1446
Michael Maggi 2016.12.28 14:37 
 

Starting off well for 2017 preparation. I will post more on my profile page to show the trading specifics but the Universal EA definitely does what it promises. I will add a comment with a jpg.

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