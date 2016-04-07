UniversalEA

The Expert Advisor allows you to build a trading system based on a custom indicator. It performs automated opening/closing of deals based on the signals of an indicator that places values ​​other than 0 and EMPTY_VALUE in the buffer. The EA polls the values ​​of the specified indicator buffers, opens/closes and accompanies trades according to the specified parameters.

The Expert Advisor implements the following trade support functions:

- installation for the transaction SL and TP;

- calculation of the volume for a given risk;

- transfer to breakeven;

- partial closure;

- increase in the volume of the transaction after receiving a loss;

- closing of all orders by total profit.



To connect your own indicator to an Expert Advisor, you must enter its name and set the buffers used. Below is a brief description of the EA options

Trade Options:

- startLot - initial volume of deals;

- maxLot - maximum volume of transactions;

- MaxRisk - risk per trade, 0 - not used;

- Martin_factor - multiplication factor of the order volume after receiving a loss;

- stepProfit - profit step for partial closing of deals;

- stepProfit_factor - volume at partial closing of orders;

- stopLoss,takeProfit - SL and TP in points;

- stopLoss_factor - SL level from TP;

- stopLoss_Bars - number of bars to determine SL by minimum/maximum of candles

- takeProfit_factor - TP level from SL;

- noLoss - level of transfer to breakeven;

- noLoss_factor - level of transfer to breakeven in shares of SL;

- trailStop,trailStep - level and step of trailing in points;

- DualOrders - permission to open sell orders in the presence of active buys and vice versa;

- UseAllSignals - allow orders for all signals;

- ProfitNum,ProfitSumm - the number of orders and the amount to close based on the total profit;

- minProfit_factor - level of partial closing of the deal;

- minProfit_noLoss - permission to transfer to breakeven in case of partial closing;



Indicator settings:

- IndicatorName - indicator name;

- openBuyBufferIndex - buffer for Buy orders;

- openBuyStopBufferIndex - buffer for BuyStop orders;

- openBuyLimitBufferIndex - buffer for BuyLimit orders;

- takeProfitBuyBufferIndex,stopLossBuyBufferIndex,closeBuyBufferIndex - TP, SL and close buffer for Buy;

- minProfitBuyBufferIndex - Buy partial closing buffer;

- openSellBufferIndex - buffer for Sell orders;

- openSellStopBufferIndex - buffer for SellStop orders;

- openSellLimitBufferIndex - buffer for SellLimit orders;

- takeProfitSellBufferIndex,stopLossSellBufferIndex,closeSellBufferIndex - TP, SL and Sell closing buffer;

- minProfitSellBufferIndex - Sell partial closing buffer;

- BarIndex - bar index in the buffer;

- indexAction - value type in the buffer (greater than zero or not equal to EMPTY_VALUE);

- ObjectStopLoss, ObjectMinProfit, ObjectTakeProfit, ObjectStopBuy, ObjectStopSell - names of graphical objects for indicators displaying signals as icons;

- TP1_BufferIndex, TP2_BufferIndex, TP3_BufferIndex - buffer indices for reading partial close levels.



Additional filtering options:

- useMaFilter - filtering by moving average and its settings;

- useRsiFilter - filter resolution by RSI indicator and its settings;

- useStochFilter - filter resolution by the Stochastic indicator and its settings;

- useParabolicFilter - filter resolution by the Parabolic SAR indicator and its settings;

- useStdFilter - filter permission by the StdDev indicator and its settings;

- useMacdFilter - filter permission by MACD indicator and its settings;



Other options:

- CustomEventBuy,CustomEventSell - custom event for buying and selling;

- timeStart,timeEnd - trading start and end hours;

- slippage - slippage;

- MAGIC - identifier;

- useMail, useNotification - messages to mail and mobile device;

- messageText - message text;

- useButton - display Buy/Sell buttons on the chart;

- pendingReversClose - delete pending orders when a reverse signal is received;

- pendingMinMax - place pending orders to sell higher than the previous ones, to buy - lower.



Full description of the parameters: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/747696

You can contact private to clarify the possibility of automating indicators.