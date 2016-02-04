Sqrt Moving Average
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the price movement on the chart, which is smoothed by the root mean square function. The screenshot shows the moving average with period 20, the smoothed root mean square (red) and simple SMA (yellow).
The indicator parameters
- MAPeriod - Moving average period
- MaPrice - applied price (drop down list, similar to the standard MovingAverage average)
- BarsCount - number of processed bars (reduces download time when attaching to the chart and using in programs).
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