MTF MovingAverage
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 June 2019
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the moving average of a higher timeframe on the chart.
The indicator parameters
- TimeFrame - time frame of the moving average (drop-down list)
- MaPeriod - moving average period
- MaMethod - moving average method (drop-down list)
- MaShift - moving average shift
- MaPrice - moving average price (drop-down list)
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