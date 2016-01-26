MTF MovingAverage

BTC BuySell Predictor Oleg Rodin 5 (2) Indicators

Bitcoin Predictor is an arrow based indicator designed to predict price reversals. This tool can be used with BTC and other cryptos. It can also be used with other currencies. But you need to check first what pairs work best. Some pairs and time frames can work really great. Recommended time frame is H1. The indicator is very easy to use. All you need is to follow the arrows. The indicator can work as a standalone system or be a part of any system you are already using. The signals DO NOT REPA