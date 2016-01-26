MTF ADX
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 May 2019
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the data of the standard ADX indicator from a higher timeframe on the chart. Several indicators with different timeframe settings can be placed on a single chart.
The indicator parameters
- TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current
- AdxPeriod - period of the indicator for a higher timeframe
- AdxPrice - prices for the calculation of the indicator data from a higher timeframe
Very powerful. But can u add colour change option when ADX ticks higher or lower. Thanks