RenkoMacdSignals
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 August 2019
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, use them to plot MACD histogram and provides buy/sell signals:
- signal of MACD histogram crossing its signal line;
- signal of MACD histogram crossing the line 0.
Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency.
Buy/sell signals are passed to the indicator buffers and can be used in the automated trading. Signal 1 shows the histogram crossing the signal line, while signal 2 displays the histogram crossing the level 0.
Apart from signals on a chart, the indicator features pop-up, e-mail and push notifications.
Parameters
- RenkoBar - renko bar size (specified for 4-digit quotes, automatically re-calculated for 5- and 3-digit quotes);
- CountBars - number of renko bars displayed on a chart;
- bearColor - bearish bar color;
- bullColor - bullish bar color;
- hideBars - flag of hiding standard bars on a chart
- MacdFast - fast MACD line period;
- MacdSlow - slow MACD line period;
- MacdSignal - MACD signal line period;
- MacdColor - MACD histogram color;
- SignalColor - MACD signal line color;
- showSignal_1 - enable/disable the signal of the histogram crossing the signal line;
- showSignal_2 - enable the signal of the histogram crossing the line 0;
- useAlert - enable notifications in a popup window;
- useMail - enable email notifications;
- useNotification - enable push notifications;
- messageSignal_1 - signal 1 notification text;
- messageSignal_2 - signal 2 notification text.
Use OnChartEvent for EA:
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+100: case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+101: goBuy(); break; case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+102: case CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM+103: goSell(); break; } } void goBuy() { // function for open BUY } void goSell() { // function for open SELL }
I purchased MACD RENKO from this developer and the charts don't come up like the charts on this website.
I have tried reaching out to Sergey with several emails but he has not responded or shown any interest in fixing the problem.
BTW, this Indicator requires that you rent a virtual server for $10.00 per month... Real Rip-Off! (Not Disclosed).
I recommend staying away from this guy until he gets his act together.
Gary