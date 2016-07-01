RenkoMacdSignals

The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, use them to plot MACD histogram and provides buy/sell signals:

signal of MACD histogram crossing its signal line;

signal of MACD histogram crossing the line 0.

Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead of displaying each bar within a time interval, only the bars where the price moved a certain number of points are shown. Renko bars do not depend on a time interval, therefore the indicator works on any timeframe without losing its efficiency.

Buy/sell signals are passed to the indicator buffers and can be used in the automated trading. Signal 1 shows the histogram crossing the signal line, while signal 2 displays the histogram crossing the level 0.

Apart from signals on a chart, the indicator features pop-up, e-mail and push notifications.





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