MTF ATR
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the data of the Average True Range (ATR) from a higher timeframe on the chart. It allows you to see the scope of the movement without having to switch to another screen terminal
The indicator parameters
- TimeFrame - time frame of the data (drop-down list) can not be lower than current
- AtrPeriod - period of the Average True Range indicator a higher timeframe range
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