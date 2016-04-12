MultiTimeFrameZZ
- Indicators
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Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays ZigZag lines from a higher timeframe (see the example in the screenshot). The red thin line is the current timeframe's ZigZag, while a thicker yellow line is the higher timeframe's one. The indicator is repainted as the data is updated.
Parameters
- Depth, Dev, Back - ZigZag parameters;
- BarsCount - amount of processed bars (reduces the initial download time and decreases the load when using in an EA);
- TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (cannot be lower than the current one).
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