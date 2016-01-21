MTF MACD
- Indicators
-
Sergey DeevI'm implementing your ideas in MQL4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/job/new?prefered=work2it
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 May 2019
- Activations: 5
The indicator displays the data of a standard MACD indicator from a higher timeframe. The product features notifications of crossing the zero or signal line by the histogram.
Parameters
- TimeFrame - indicator timeframe (dropdown list)
- MacdFast - fast line period
- MacdSlow - slow line period
- MacdSignal - signal line period
- MacdPrice - price type (dropdown list)
- AlertCrossZero - enable notifications of crossing the zero line
- AlertCrossSignal - enable notifications of crossing the signal line
- UseNotification - enable push notifications
- UseEmail - enable email notifications
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