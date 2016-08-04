RenkoMACD Divergence

The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the MACD oscillator and determines the divergence conditions (divergences of price movements and oscillator values). The buy/sell signal is formed if the next High/Low price is not confirmed by the oscillator values.

The ZigZag indicator is used to evaluate the extremums. Only the last 3 peaks are taken into account (see the screenshot). If peak 1 is higher than peak 2 or peak 3, and at the same time the macd value is lower, then a sell signal is formed. The logic of buy signals is mirrored.

The indicator draws its signals as arrows in the main chart window, displays pop-up messages, sends emails and push-notifications, as well as generates an EventChartCustom custom event for using the signal in automation of trading. The event generated by the indicator can be handled by an external EA in the OnChartEvent function. The parameters passed to the event handler from the indicator are the following: dparam - the value of the nearest price peak; sparam - text message.





Description of the indicator parameters: