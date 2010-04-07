Four rsi mt4

🎯 Multi-RSI – 4 RSIs in 1 for Complete Market Analysis

💎 Analyze market strength and momentum like a pro!

Multi-RSI combines 4 distinct RSIs in a single window, giving you a clear and fast view of market momentum across multiple timeframes. Each RSI has its own configurable period, allowing you to adapt the indicator to your trading strategies and style.

✨ Key Features:

  • 📊 4 RSIs in one indicator – track multiple periods simultaneously.

  • ⚙️ Fully customizable periods – adjust each RSI individually to fit your strategy.

  • 🎨 Clear and colorful display – each RSI has its own color for instant readability.

  • 📈 Separate window – keeps your charts clean and uncluttered.

  • Optimized calculation – stays fast even on long histories and large datasets.

🚀 Ideal Use Cases:

  • Identify overbought and oversold conditions across multiple periods.

  • Compare short-, medium-, and long-term momentum at a glance.

  • Confirm entry and exit signals with more precision.

  • Multi-period tracking without cluttering your chart with multiple indicators.

💡 Why Multi-RSI?
Because it combines 4 powerful RSIs in a single indicator, giving you a complete view of market momentum in one glance. With configurable periods and a clean display, Multi-RSI is the perfect tool for any trader who wants to analyze relative strength across multiple timeframes quickly and efficiently.

🔥 Enhance your analysis and trade with more precision using Multi-RSI!


