Trend reversal indicator.

This indicator is based on expected value, as well as the Bollinger Bands and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical indicators. A trend reversal is determined by a complex mathematical formula, and its confirmation is based on the values of BB and the Ichimoku cloud.

Signals are generated at the peak of a trend reversal, i.e. Trend Arrow Finder identifies the beginning of a new trend and the end of the previous trend.

When a new candle opens, a signal for opening positions (buy or sell) is generated. It is recommended to use the indicator for intraday trading (M15, М30, Н1 timeframes).

The indicator is ideal for strategies of any kind, it does not require system analysis, is easy to use and possesses high informational value.





Input parameters

Use Alert - enable alerts;

Show Information - display information about the instrument;

- display information about the instrument; Show Target - display profit targets;

Show Title Symbol - display the instrument symbol;

- display the instrument symbol; Set Color Title Symbol - set the symbol color;

- set the symbol color; Set Font Size Title Symbol - set the font size;

- set the font size; Set Font Type Symbol - set the font type;

- set the font type; X Distance Symbol - output distance along the X axis;

- output distance along the X axis; Y Distance Symbol - output distance along the Y axis;

- output distance along the Y axis; Set Corner Symbol - display corner;

Show Price - display the current Bid price;

- display the current Bid price; Set Color Price - set the price color;

- set the price color; Set Font Size Title Price - set the font size;

- set the font size; Set Font Type Price - set the font type;

- set the font type; X Distance Price - output distance along the X axis;

- output distance along the X axis; Y Distance Price - output distance along the Y axis;

- output distance along the Y axis; Set Corner Price - display corner;

Show Spread - display the spread;

- display the spread; Set Color Spread - set the spread color;

- set the spread color; Set Font Size Spread - set the font size;

- set the font size; Set Font Type Spread - set the font type;

- set the font type; X Distance Spread - output distance along the X axis;

- output distance along the X axis; Y Distance Spread - output distance along the Y axis;

- output distance along the Y axis; Set Corner Spread - display corner;

- display corner; Normalize Readings Spread - normalize the spread values ( for five-digit quotes );