Digital RSI plus PSAR MT4

This indicator is based on the classical indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Index) and PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicators. The indicator shows values from 9 currency pairs.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for RSI:

OverboughtLevel = 70;

= 70; OversoldLevel = 30;

= 30; Period = 14;

= 14; Price = PRICE_CLOSE;

and PSAR:

step = 0.02;

= 0.02; maximum = 0.2;

Also you may change Symb1 - Symb9 to any legitimate symbols.