Digital RSI plus PSAR MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 3.8
- Updated: 20 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Index) and PSAR (Parabolic Stop and Reverse) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicators. The indicator shows values from 9 currency pairs.
You will be able to change the main input parameters for RSI:
- OverboughtLevel = 70;
- OversoldLevel = 30;
- Period = 14;
- Price = PRICE_CLOSE;
and PSAR:
- step = 0.02;
- maximum = 0.2;
Also you may change Symb1 - Symb9 to any legitimate symbols.