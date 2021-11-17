SmoothMA Trend Cross Alert

Smooth MA Trend Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) crossover.

It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart when 2 periods SMMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell.

It easy use.

Filter sideways by SMMA's smoothed trend.

Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of SMMA for crossing alert signal.

You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when Buy/Sell SMMA cross alert signal. (Setting alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >> Options >> Notifications/Email)

Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker.





Indicator parameters