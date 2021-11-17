SmoothMA Trend Cross Alert
- Indicators
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Suriya ThammalungkaI am developer System Trading and EA Programming from Thailand
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 17 November 2021
- Activations: 10
Smooth MA Trend Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) crossover.
It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart when 2 periods SMMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell.
It easy use.
Filter sideways by SMMA's smoothed trend.
Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of SMMA for crossing alert signal.
You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when Buy/Sell SMMA cross alert signal. (Setting alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >> Options >> Notifications/Email)
Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker.
Indicator parameters
- Period1 - Short term period's Smoothed Moving Average for setting to cross above/below.
- Period2 - Long term period's Smoothed Moving Average for setting.
- Send_Email - true/false for enabling or disabling to the email alert.
- Audible_Alerts - true/false for enabling or disabling to the audio alert.
- Push_Notifications - true/false for enabling or disabling to the mobile alert.