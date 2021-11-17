SmoothMA Trend Cross Alert

Smooth MA Trend Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) crossover.

It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart when 2 periods SMMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell.

It easy use.

Filter sideways by SMMA's smoothed trend.

Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of SMMA for crossing alert signal.

You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when Buy/Sell SMMA cross alert signal. (Setting alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >> Options >> Notifications/Email)

Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker.


Indicator parameters

  • Period1 - Short term period's Smoothed Moving Average for setting to cross above/below.
  • Period2 - Long term period's Smoothed Moving Average for setting.
  • Send_Email - true/false for enabling or disabling to the email alert.
  • Audible_Alerts - true/false for enabling or disabling to the audio alert.
  • Push_Notifications - true/false for enabling or disabling to the mobile alert.
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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EMA Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
EMA Cross Alert is a signal indicator based on exponential moving average crossover. It will alert signal with audio or pop up on chart when 2 periods EMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell. It easy use. Help to your system trading. You can customize period of EMA for crossing alert signal, if you want. And You can ON/OFF audio alert. Indicator can use every currency pairs and every broker. Features Period1: Short moving averages Period2: Long moving averages Audible_Alerts : ON/OFF audio alert on
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
TrendXHunter
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Trend Hunter is the indicator for filtering sideway and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every timeframe, and every broker. You can see trend and side way when color to change in candlestick. Features Candlestick when the color changes to green: Uptrend. Candlestick when the color changes to red: Downtrend. Candlestick when the color changes to Yellow: Sideway.
Three X EMA Golden Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
3xEMA Golden Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by 3 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when EMA signal cross above/below 3 periods EMA for Buy/Sell and Exit alert signal. BUY/SELL: When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Buy Signal When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Buy Signal Exit: When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Bu
Gold Digger Martingale Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Gold Digger Martingale Robot is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor based on Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Each entry point is calculated using an advanced entry filter based on Price Action by following the trend. Advantages Money management system. Indicators are Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for filter sideway and scalping by following the trend. Easy to set up. Requirements Symbols: XAUUSD H4. Minimum deposit: $500. Leverage: 1:400-1:500. An
Samurai Scalping Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Samurai Scalping Indy is indicator signal strategy trading with Heiken Ashi, Smoothed Moving Average, and Ichimoku. It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart for Entry BUY/SELL and Exit BUY/SELL alert signal. Helpful for your system trading. Its easy use to filter major trend and help for scalping strategy to follow the trend. You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert. (Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >>
ICloud Scalper Trend Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD. The ICloud Scalper Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while MACD determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) ON/OFF -
Scanner Trend Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick. The Scanner Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while Candlestick determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Messages/sounds (notifications and sound sett
Engulfing Of Sparta Indicator
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
A trend reversal indicator based on the Candlestick Pattern. A candlestick pattern is a movement in prices shown graphically on a candlestick chart that trader can predict a particular market movement. Engulfing Pattern: A reversal pattern that can be bearish or bullish, depending upon whether it appears at the end of an uptrend (bearish engulfing pattern) or a downtrend (bullish engulfing pattern). The Engulfing Of Sparta indicator is an improved variant of the Candlestick Pattern, which shows
ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the CCI indicator. ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator is an improved variant of the CCI indicator, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. Combination of CCI indicator makes a better use of these advantages: Colored candlesticks showing the trend direction based on CCI indicator. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) Mail - enable/disable sending emails. Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur. Push - enable/disable
Over BS RSI Zone Alarm
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Over BS RSI Zone Alarm is an oscillator indicator which based on RSI oversold/overbought indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart When RSI above 70 that the signal oversold alert. And RSI below 30 that the signal overbought alert. The indicator can customize Level of Relative Strength Index. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) RSI_Period - Period of Relative Strength Index. Level_Overbought_Zone - Level of Relative Strength Index for Ove
Trend Follow Me Moving
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Trend Follow Me Moving Trend Follow Me Moving is a trend indicator which based on Moving average indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when SMA cross above SMMA high average price that the signal "Buy" alert and SMA cross below SMMA low average price that the signal "Sell" alert.   Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) Send_EMail - enable/disable sending emails. Audible_Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals o
SMA Cross Envelopes Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
5 (1)
Indicators
SMA Cross Envelopes Alert is a trend indicator based on the Moving average and Envelopes indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with the audio or pop up on the chart when SMA crosses above the Envelopes upper line that the signal "Buy" alert and SMA crosses below the Envelopes lower line that the signal "Sell" alert. Settings SMA: Simple moving average setting period Envelopes: Envelopes setting period Deviation: Envelopes setting deviation (%) Send_EMail: enable/disable sending
Slope Trend Robot v1
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Slope Trend Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Level Trading, and Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open orders with distance. 4. Close order follow indicator's signal with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average Cross Above Envelopes L
DMZ X Zone Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
DMZ X Zone Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance. 4. Close orders and exit with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper.
CCI Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
CCI Robot is a trading robot that mainly uses the CCI indicator to trade signals, including Money   management and placing orders with Oversold, Overbought, Level Trading, and Grid distance. And can trade with Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable or Fix each lot size depending on each trading style. for flexibility in Money   management. The Trading algorithms. 1. Trade according to CCI signal. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open orders with d
OB Scanner
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
OB Scanner Indicator — Overview OB Scanner is an enhanced Support & Resistance + Supply & Demand indicator designed to help traders identify where institutions and smart money are placing orders. It scans the chart for: 1. Order Blocks (Improved Demand & Supply Zones) Automatically detects Bullish Order Blocks (Demand) Automatically detects Bearish Order Blocks (Supply) Marks high-probability reversal zones Filters out weak OBs with volume and break-of-structure (BOS) confirmation 2. Buyer
Candle x Env TPSL
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
EA Description (English) Candle XENV TPSL Marti is an automated trading system designed to trade based on candle-structure breakouts combined with trend-filter logic. The EA intelligently manages position sizing using dynamic lot sizing, martingale recovery, and adaptive risk control. It is optimized for medium-term swing trading on H1 timeframes across major currency pairs. The algorithm is built to avoid over-trading, reduce drawdown risk, and self-adjust to market volatility. With improved
Engulfing Scalping EA
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Engulfing Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who appreciate the reliability of Price Action combined with a robust recovery mechanism. This EA operates based on the classic Engulfing Candle Pattern , one of the most powerful reversal and continuation signals in technical analysis. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads raw market sentiment directly from the charts. How It Works The logic is divided into two intelligent phases: 1. Continuous En
Smart FIFO Grid Pro MT4
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Smart FIFO Grid Pro: Fuel Sentinel Edition Headline: The Intelligent Grid System with "Profit Recycling" Technology. Now features customizable 'Fuel Days' and real-time Margin Health Monitoring. ️ Overview Smart FIFO Grid Pro is a next-generation trading system designed for traders who prioritize Account Preservation over reckless gambling. Unlike traditional martingale grids that simply hope for a reversal, this EA actively manages risk by "recycling" your secured profits to reduce drawdown.
Auto Trendline Fibo Dow Theory
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Auto Trendline Fibo Dow Theory - Automated Price Action & Structure Analysis Overview: Stop drawing manual trendlines and Fibonacci retracements! Auto Trendline Fibo Dow Theory  is a powerful price action utility designed to automate your technical analysis based on the classic Dow Theory and Fibonacci ratios. This indicator scans market structure using a customizable ZigZag algorithm to identify higher highs, higher lows (Uptrend), or lower highs, lower lows (Downtrend). It automatically plots
MACD Hist Breakout Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Introduction Stop trading lagging zero-line crosses and start trading pure momentum. The MACD 1-2-3 Momentum Breakout PRO is an advanced algorithm designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the internal "breathing cycle" of the market to identify high-probability momentum shifts using a strict, multi-step algorithmic cycle. Now updated to Version 1.03 , this indicator features a complete multi-channel alert system and introduces Dynamic Visual Breakout Levels —giving you absolute clarity o
MACD Hist Breakout Indy MT5
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicators
Introduction Stop trading lagging zero-line crosses and start trading pure momentum. The MACD 1-2-3 Momentum Breakout PRO is an advanced algorithm designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. It tracks the internal "breathing cycle" of the market to identify high-probability momentum shifts using a strict, multi-step algorithmic cycle. Now updated to Version 1.03 , this indicator features a complete multi-channel alert system and introduces Dynamic Visual Breakout Levels —giving you absolute clarity o
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