Klyro

1
  • Experts
  • Farel
  • Version: 4.41
  • Updated: 19 December 2025
  • Activations: 20

Limited Offer: 3 out of 5 copies left at this price level (it will rises to $160 next). 


Step into a new era of automated trading with Klyro—an EA engineered to interpret the natural “flow dynamics” of the market. Designed for precision, this system focuses on reading real-time momentum shifts, detecting zones of exhaustion, and executing entries where trend exhaustion meets reversal strength. It's a non-linear, fluid approach—far beyond rigid mechanical setups.


Join our growing trader community on MQL: (Click Here)

Dive deeper into the EA’s insights: (Click Here)



Main Strategy: This EA's foundation is based on a unique concept called Flow Reversion Mapping, which dynamically tracks imbalances in price action and liquidity velocity. It aims to identify when price momentum becomes unsustainable and captures the reversion points with calculated precision.

Optional Smart management System: For traders who prefer added profit potential, Klyro includes an intelligent management layer that activates under controlled conditions. It never adds trades blindly—rather, it calculates entry pressure, drawdown zones, and recovery viability before adding exposure. This ensures that even when using the logic, it remains safe, calculated, and guided by strict risk caps.

Risk-Adapted Scaling: Position sizing adjusts based on real-time volatility, account equity, and market sensitivity—so your exposure remains aligned with market conditions at all times.



Filter:
msbaid
183
msbaid 2025.06.10 13:09 
 

This EA only makes losses and reduce your balance day by day. Developer it not fixing it and delaying fixing problem. Its been over month still issue not fixed and only losses are occurring.

Farel
564
Reply from developer Farel 2025.09.02 20:31
Hello thank you for sharing your review, im so sorry to hear that and im already preparing another update,i would never give up on the EA.
Reply to review