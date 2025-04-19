Reversal Bands
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 19 April 2025
- Activations: 10
Reversal Bands - the indicator is designed to analyze volatility and apply the results in trading. Gives signals of price direction along the trend and at the early stages of a reversal.
Indicator capabilities
Explanation of input parameters
Indicator capabilities
- The indicator is based on speed lines built on the principles of acceleration and deceleration of volatility using the degree of smoothing.
- The driving force of the line is volatility, the greater it is, the more the lines deviate from the price.
- Red arrows, candles and speed lines show upward volatility, which is suitable for a bullish direction.
- Blue arrows, candles and speed lines show downward volatility, which is suitable for a bearish direction.
- If the trend direction is a protracted upward one and the speed lines are above the price, the reverse signals most often show a correction before the continuation of the bullish trend.
- Also If the trend direction is a prolonged downward trend and the speed lines are below the price, the reverse signals most often show a correction before the continuation of the bearish trend.
- For convenience, the lines and arrows of the speed lines are duplicated on the chart itself. You can also use the speed lines to track the strength of volatility.
- Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements, analyzing charts on any time frames.
- Adaptive to Any Market and Time Frame, the input parameters allow the trader to customize the indicator for themselves.
- There are several types of alerts.
- The indicator can be used as an independent trading system, as well as an addition to other trading systems for volatility analysis.
Explanation of input parameters
- Signal Appearance mode - The appearance of a signal on the current candle or at the close of the candle. If the signal appears on the current candle, the arrow may flicker, if at the close, the arrow will never disappear.
- Display Mode - Display mode of speed lines and candles on the chart.
- Applying Smoothing Amount - Smoothing application mode, change based on the Time Frame and market volatility. For lower Time Frames, apply more smoothing, for higher ones - less.