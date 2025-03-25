Pionex Crypto Data and History for MT5

Pionex Live MT5 Data and History



-- Add the API address to Tools > Expert Advisor

api.pionex.com

ws.pionex.com



Steps :

Create Symbols

Select CreateSymbols = true

Restart MT5 Terminal (Most important)

Select Symbols to marketwatch for which you want to load history and live data



1. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = LiveUpdate to get trade data on chart

2. Add utility to any chart and Select Mode = History to fill history to desired date and time



Use MaxDate to add any date you wish to update history and select "ALL" to fill history from your desired date





Finally Set AutoUpdate to true so it will automatic update history everytime you restart MT5 making it possible to work like native chart.







