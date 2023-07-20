Control Candle Multiple Inside Bars
- Indicators
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Control Candle is the candlestick which holds multiple inside bars and are in control until its high low range is broken by close of any candlestick.
When control candle is broken, price may act on these control candle as support and resistance.
This indicator create rectangles on chart which will help you find control candles fast.
Control candle indicator box is customizable by color, style, width and other options in indicator settings.