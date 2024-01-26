Crypto Ticks and Depth

5

Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – Real-Time Crypto Tick Data and Order Book Integration

Overview
Crypto Ticks streams real-time tick data and order book depth from major cryptocurrency exchanges directly into MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who require precise market data for scalping, algorithmic strategies, and strategy testing.

Supported Exchanges

  • Binance: Spot  and Futures 

  • KuCoin: Spot and Futures (active chart order book support)

  • Bybit: Futures and Inverse Futures

  • XT.com: Spot and Futures

Key Features

  • Real-time tick-by-tick data streaming via WebSocket

  • Supports Binance data streams: @ticker , @bookTicker

  • Full OHLCV history updates using exchange APIs

  • Automatic reconnection logic ensures uninterrupted data

  • Scheduled data replacement for improved candle accuracy

  • Automatic history updates on MT5 restart

  • Strategy Tester compatibility with tick-based data

  • Fully VPS compatible – no external DLLs required

Additional Information

  • Aimed at scalpers and algo traders needing high-precision data

  • Suitable for strategy development and backtesting with live-like tick flows

Important Notes

  • MT5 Strategy Tester does not support WebRequest.

  • To request a demo version, please contact the author via private message on MQL5.

  • Full documentation is provided for setup and usage.

Read Documentation
Reviews 2
Bogdan Balandyuk
461
Bogdan Balandyuk 2026.02.08 09:38 
 

I highly recommend the Crypto Ticks and Depth product, especially starting with version 1.15 for getting ticks from crypto exchanges. The interface is clear, the documentation is attached. It provides several types of ticks to receive on MT5 and other features. On a five-point scale, I rate it at 5. It is suitable for you if you want to receive ticks from the exchange

Theechat Chatvijit
91
Theechat Chatvijit 2024.02.28 16:27 
 

The product owner, Rajesh, is very supportive.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trump Shock Guard
Thomas Christoph Lipka
Utilities
TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
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Malaysian SNR MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Malaysian SNR  https://www.scribd.com/document/846474911/Malaysian-Snr-Theory is a Support and Resistance System used by trader from Malaysia and is a quick way for scalpers and day traders to find Support and Resistance. This indicator features 1. Panel to show / hide Classic support resitance (Malaysian SNR), Gap SNR, RBS / SBR and Reverse levels of SNR to find price liquidity 2. Enable Wick Rejection Filter to show only SNR validated by Wick Rejection 3. Show Hide Prices on level 4. Works on
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Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Previous Day Week Month High Low with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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This indicator plots upto 6 levels which can be enable / disable to make chart cleaner as per trader's requirement These 6 levels are in 2 sets : High and Low For each sets, different timeframe can be selected It is based on strategy of Previous High Low reversal, as its considered that price usually show rejection in smaller timeframe like 5min when price reach Daily, Weekly or Monthly High Low Features : - Track upto 6 Timeframe High Lows in single chart - Add Previous London Session, NY Sessi
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This indicator finds Double Top and Double bottom Example : What is Double Top When price establishes a new high and then falls, then reverse to the same candle area of High then its considered a valid double top and vice versa for double bottom. 1. It plots and high and low on visible chart if ChartChange is set to true else it searches on new bar opening 2. If there is double top and double bottom found in visible chart window then it plots a line 3. It has options to customize text color, tex
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Real Spinning Top Indicator  It detects accurate spinning top on chart with balanced body and wick height ratio which is the true meaning of spinning top which differs it from Hammers and Doji or Null Candlestick. This indicator plots an wingdings icon at number of spinning tops found on the chart. Settings include Number of Bars : To adjust search on number of bars Color of Icon :change color of icon Icon code : change code of wingdings for icon
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Auto Trend Line Channel with Alert
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Add this indicator to chart and set the ExtDepth Setting of ZigZag  It gives instant alert when Price touches trendline Upper, Lower or Middle channel Features : -Enable / Disable alerts on upper, lower or middle line - Add pause after a alert in seconds - Pause or Unpause Trend channel with button on chart - Add early alerts by adding points in input field, for example ETH price is 2900.25 here the digits 25 is "point", so if you add 25 in input field in points and if the value of lower line
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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This indicator allows you to show fibonacci levels labels with big font size . It supports up to 25 fibonacci levels - As soon as you draw fibonacci it shows the levels you added as input parameter with big font size with the color and font you choose. Customizable options : 1. Fibo Text Font 2. Fibo Text Size 3. Fibo Text Color 3. Add description to each level 4. Other options such as Anchors and Degrees
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Double Click to Set Price Alert for MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Multi Symbol Double Click anywhere on chart to set price alert for MT4 and get notified from Terminal Alert or Push Notification 1. Add the EA Utility on chart 2. Browse chart by <- left or -> right arrow keys 3. Double click anywhere on chart and it will add a line, drag this line to set your desired price and voila, alert is set! When price will reach to the line it will notify you with either terminal or push notification as per utility's settings.  This alert will keep working even if you r
Previous Candle High Low with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
This indicator plots upto 6 levels which can be enable / disable to make chart cleaner as per trader's requirement You can get alerts on Previous Week Previous Day, Previous Month or high low of any period previous candle available in MT4 These 6 levels are in 2 sets : High and Low For each sets, different time frame can be selected It is based on strategy of Previous High Low reversal, as its considered that price usually show rejection in smaller timeframe like 5min when price reach Daily, We
Cobra Pivot Points MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Cobra Pivot Points is an indicator for plotting best optimized pivot points support and resistance levels which you can backtest yourself by downloading the DEMO. 1. Select 7 type of Pivot Mode : Cobra, Camarilla 1, Camarilla 2, Floor, Woodie, Demark and Fibonacci pivots 2. You can use any time frame to find pivot points support and resistance 3. You can play with Previous day High Low Close value with Shift parameter. 1 = Previous Bar, 2 = Bar before Previous bar and so on.. These parameter wil
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Multi Currency Previous Candle or Previous Bar Scanner helps you scan multi symbol charts with any custom timeframe which you select from indicator settings. Based on product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110229 It can be used to scan multi symbols for Previous Day high low, Previous week high low, Previous month High low or any custom timeframe e.g. Previous 4 hour chart high low It filters noise and gives directional alerts when price touches High or low line  The strategy is simp
Multi Symbol Pivot Point Scanners MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner scans all symbols available in marketwatch for Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Demark or Fibonacci Pivot Points. You can select any timeframe to calculate pivot points and get alerts when price touch these levels of support and resistance. For visual Pivot Points You may be interested in this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110231 It has options for choosing various alerts type You can choose and set frequency to scan in milliseconds 1000 means it
Binance EA Connection Library MT4
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Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API and does not include charts. Users may use charts from brokers who provides Crypto and send orders to binance - Supports One way and Hedge Mode - Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders -
Bybit EA Connector Library for MT4
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This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations to Bybit exchange via API  This tool does not have charting feature so users may use other symbols provided by exchanges for BTCUSDT and other crypto. - Place Limit and Market Orders (Hedge Mode and One Way
Patterns Explorer for Triangle Wedge Trend Channel
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Patterns Explorer for Triangle pattern such as symmetrical triangle, asymmetrical triangle or right angle triangle , Wedge pattern such as Rising wedge or Falling wedge, Expansion pattern and Trend Channel This indicator explores historical pattern as well as current patterns, It is the best indicator for those who are trying to save time from manually drawing trendline or triangle and want to use this for automated analysis of plotting best patterns on chart Features : - Panel for changing ZigZ
Kraken Futures History Updater
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Kraken Crypto Exchange Futures History Update Panel Features : 1.  It will create symbol based on setting and update history fully which is available from Kraken API for the symbol. This panel updates history on Kraken Futures symbols with Open High Low Close data, It also Prints message when History Update is complete. Please note this is not LIVE Data.   3.  You need to add Kraken API URL as mentioned at Tools > Options > Allow Webrequest from URL tab and also tick Allow Webrequest checkbox
EMA Scalping Multi Symbols Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
5 EMA Scalping Strategy Multi Symbol Scanner This EA utility will scan all symbols which are selected in marketwatch and alert when such condition is formed in chart when Candle low is above EMA 5 for Sell alert and Candle high is lower from EMA5 so you can be ready before selling or buying for scalping purpose on 5min chart For more details watch attached video Logic : When a candle closes above 5 EMA in 5 mins chart, Wait for its low to break and Sell when low is broken by wick, Your SL shou
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner scans all symbols selected in marketwatch. It will help finding double top, double bottom or any fibonacci extension level easily when price is about to reach those levels. You can select Timeframe, and multiple Extdepths (up to 3) of Zigzag. Recommended ZigZag are 21,34 and 55 which covers all types of Zigzag and filter noise You can set to receive either terminal alert or push notification or both Use cases : 1. To find Break of structure of order blocks 2
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Market structures are the one which when breakout in higher timeframe may help clears a trend to a trader. 1. This indicator will draw ZigZag to only last 2 structures (previous high and low of ZigZag ) and a new bar of ZigZag will be only formed when break of structure happens 2. It gives Terminal and Push notificationon break of structure 3. Increase and Decrease Extdepth of ZigZag from "[" and "]" keys to adjust swing 4. Change colors of Line AB BC and CD 5. Add to many charts and get alerts
CB1 Swing Breakout Change of Character Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Fibo Musang FMBCR CB1 breakout multi symbol scanner for MT5 scans all symbols selected in marketwatch for dominan break Fibo Musang CB1 or Candle Break 1 is a strategy that works very well on Gold XAUUSD and other forex symbols. This scanner will help you scan mulltisymbol currencies very fast and get alerts on FMCBR CB1 breakout Please see video for more details as its completely customizable as per trader's preference: 1. You can select timeframe and History of Bars 2. You can modify your p
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilities
Multi Symbol Double Click anywhere on chart to set price alert and get notified from Terminal Alert or Push Notification 1. Add the EA Utility on chart 2. Browse chart by <- left or -> right arrow keys 3. Double click anywhere on chart and it will add a line, drag this line to set your desired price and voila, alert is set! When price will reach to the line it will notify you with either terminal or push notification as per utility's settings.  This alert will keep working even if you restart te
Control Candle Multiple Inside Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
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Control Candle is the candlestick which holds multiple inside bars and are in control until its high low range is broken by close of any candlestick. When control candle is broken, price may act on these control candle as support and resistance. This indicator create rectangles on chart which will help you find control candles fast. Control candle indicator box is customizable by color, style, width and other options in indicator settings.
Cobra Levels
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Introducing Cobra Levels Watch the Tutorial video of backtest and accuracy : here This strategy is based on the concept that prices will revert to their mean or average value over time. Identify the mean price : Calculate the levels e.g. U4 U5 or D4 D5 Wait for the price to move away from the mean (Middle Line) before taking action. Buy and sell signals : Buy : When the price falls below the lower threshold. Sell : When the price rises above the upper threshold. These are 6 sets of levels w
Higher Time Frame Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator efficiently tracks any other timeframe candlesticks which you want to track on same chart 1. Select any higher time frame to load bars on same chart 2. Customize colors, width, background and style of candlesticks and wick width 3. Choose number of bars to draw candlesticks 4. Track higher timeframe complete candles along with wick and body 5. Easy and convenient for those who dont want to switch chart. 6. See candle range { high - low } and change color, font, size 7. Enable / Di
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (3)
Utilities
Binance Trading Tool for MT5 1. This product include live chart from websocket, historical chart, automatic updates on restart of mt5 terminal to make it run smooth with zero manual intervention that makes you experience to trade Binance smoothly. Trading, Live chart & Historical Data available for Spot and Futures Chart Features : 1. Live OHLC Chart via Websocket (wss) 2. Update History from API 3. Auto Update history on charts every time you open MT5 4. All time frame supports from M1 to
Cobra Pivots with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Cobra Pivot Points is an indicator for plotting best optimized pivot points support and resistance levels which you can backtest yourself by downloading the DEMO. 1. Select 7 type of Pivot Mode : Cobra, Camarilla 1, Camarilla 2, Floor, Woodie, Demark and Fibonacci pivots 2. You can use any time frame to find pivot points support and resistance 3. You can play with Previous day High Low Close value with Shift parameter. 1 = Previous Bar, 2 = Bar before Previous bar and so on.. These parameter wil
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Multi Currency Previous Candle or Previous Bar Scanner helps you scan multi symbol charts with any custom timeframe which you select from indicator settings. Based on product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657 It can be used to scan multi symbols for Previous Day high low, Previous week high low, Previous month High low or any custom timeframe e.g. Previous 4 hour chart high low It filters noise and gives directional alerts when price touches High or low line  The strategy is simpl
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner scans all symbols available in marketwatch for Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Demark or Fibonacci Pivot Points. You can select any timeframe to calculate pivot points and get alerts when price touch these levels of support and resistance. For visual Pivot Points You may be interested in this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072 It has options for choosing various alerts type You can choose and set frequency to scan in milliseconds 1000 means it
Binance EA Connection Library
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Libraries
This library will allow you to manage trades using any of your EA and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in description and also demo examples on video which shows the complete process. This product allows trading operations via API For chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional If your EA is HFT and operations on seconds chart, You may be interested in converting charts to se
Easy Fibonacci
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Indicators
Easy Fibonacci is an indicator for MT5 which allows you to plot fibonacci retracement easily Features 1. up to 10 fibo levels can be set from indicator settings 2. Each level may have different line style, line color, line width and other settings customizable 3. You can use Mouse with Extra buttons to map V and B keys and conveniently plot fibonacci Button Actiions : B and V : Plot Top / Bottom fibonacci on visible area of chart N and M : Next and Previous Candles swing extensions R : Reset Wa
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Bogdan Balandyuk
461
Bogdan Balandyuk 2026.02.08 09:38 
 

I highly recommend the Crypto Ticks and Depth product, especially starting with version 1.15 for getting ticks from crypto exchanges. The interface is clear, the documentation is attached. It provides several types of ticks to receive on MT5 and other features. On a five-point scale, I rate it at 5. It is suitable for you if you want to receive ticks from the exchange

Rajesh Kumar Nait
13466
Reply from developer Rajesh Kumar Nait 2026.02.08 10:41
Thank you so much
Theechat Chatvijit
91
Theechat Chatvijit 2024.02.28 16:27 
 

The product owner, Rajesh, is very supportive.

Rajesh Kumar Nait
13466
Reply from developer Rajesh Kumar Nait 2024.02.28 16:29
Thank you
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