Crypto Ticks and Depth
- Utilities
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.18
- Updated: 30 June 2026
- Activations: 20
Crypto Ticks for MetaTrader 5 – Real-Time Crypto Tick Data and Order Book Integration
Overview
Crypto Ticks streams real-time tick data and order book depth from major cryptocurrency exchanges directly into MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who require precise market data for scalping, algorithmic strategies, and strategy testing.
Supported Exchanges
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Binance: Spot and Futures
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KuCoin: Spot and Futures (active chart order book support)
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Bybit: Futures and Inverse Futures
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XT.com: Spot and Futures
Key Features
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Real-time tick-by-tick data streaming via WebSocket
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Supports Binance data streams: @ticker , @bookTicker
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Full OHLCV history updates using exchange APIs
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Automatic reconnection logic ensures uninterrupted data
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Scheduled data replacement for improved candle accuracy
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Automatic history updates on MT5 restart
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Strategy Tester compatibility with tick-based data
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Fully VPS compatible – no external DLLs required
Additional Information
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Aimed at scalpers and algo traders needing high-precision data
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Suitable for strategy development and backtesting with live-like tick flows
Important Notes
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MT5 Strategy Tester does not support WebRequest.
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To request a demo version, please contact the author via private message on MQL5.
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Full documentation is provided for setup and usage.
I highly recommend the Crypto Ticks and Depth product, especially starting with version 1.15 for getting ticks from crypto exchanges. The interface is clear, the documentation is attached. It provides several types of ticks to receive on MT5 and other features. On a five-point scale, I rate it at 5. It is suitable for you if you want to receive ticks from the exchange