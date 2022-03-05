Previous Day Week Month High Low with Alerts

This indicator plots upto 6 levels which can be enable / disable to make chart cleaner as per trader's requirement

These 6 levels are in 2 sets : High and Low

For each sets, different timeframe can be selected

It is based on strategy of Previous High Low reversal, as its considered that price usually show rejection in smaller timeframe like 5min when price reach Daily, Weekly or Monthly High Low

Features :

- Track upto 6 Timeframe High Lows in single chart

- Add Previous London Session, NY Session and Asia Session High Low Lines with Alerts

- Set alerts on these levels, Mail, Push or Terminal alerts, You will get instantly alerted when price touches these levels only once to avoid repetitions.



- Customize the styles of levels, including line style, width, color etc

- Shift : Want to track or research on 2nd day or 3rd day's High Low ? You can set shift to 2 for 2nd Bar's High low or 3 for 3rd bar's high low and so on..





Note : Other timeframe apart from Daily, Weekly, Monthly are optional for experiments and may overlap text.

