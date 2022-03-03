Auto Trend Line Channel with Alert

Add this indicator to chart and set the ExtDepth Setting of ZigZag

It gives instant alert when Price touches trendline Upper, Lower or Middle channel

Features :

-Enable / Disable alerts on upper, lower or middle line

- Add pause after a alert in seconds

- Pause or Unpause Trend channel with button on chart

- Add early alerts by adding points in input field, for example ETH price is 2900.25 here the digits 25 is "point", so if you add 25 in input field in points and if the value of lower line at trend channel is 2900.25 then you will get early alert at 2900.50 (adding 25 points from settings)

- Enable / Disable Directional touches, see screenshot for more info, A directional touch is considered when price touch a resistance from bottom and support from top, this feature is added to avoid noise from multiple alerts

If you trade in 1minute to 5 minute chart, recommended setting to the Extdepth is 55

If you trade 1 hour to 4 hour chart, recommended setting to the Extdepth is 21

You can adjust any other Extdepth as you find comfortable on chart, find the best trend channel and pause it and wait for alert to buy or sell,

Additionally you can use price action info or candle patterns to verify reversal.

You can add this to many chart and get alert on multi symbols

Please set the timezone of chart, If its in GMT, set it to GMT else set it to Localtime (IMPORTANT)

You can also customize the color, style and width of trendline

You can set terminal alert, Push notification, Email or Print notification



