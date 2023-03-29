Real Spinning Top Candlestick
- Indicators
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 January 2024
Real Spinning Top Indicator
It detects accurate spinning top on chart with balanced body and wick height ratio which is the true meaning of spinning top which differs it from Hammers and Doji or Null Candlestick.
This indicator plots an wingdings icon at number of spinning tops found on the chart.
Settings include
Number of Bars : To adjust search on number of bars
Color of Icon :change color of icon
Icon code : change code of wingdings for icon
An excellent indicator for either reversal or break out. A large profit can be made using l investment through this indicator.