Real Spinning Top Candlestick

Real Spinning Top Indicator

It detects accurate spinning top on chart with balanced body and wick height ratio which is the true meaning of spinning top which differs it from Hammers and Doji or Null Candlestick.

This indicator plots an wingdings icon at number of spinning tops found on the chart.

Settings include

Number of Bars : To adjust search on number of bars

Color of Icon :change color of icon



Icon code : change code of wingdings for icon

