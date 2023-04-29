Double Click to Set Price Alert

Multi Symbol Double Click anywhere on chart to set price alert and get notified from Terminal Alert or Push Notification

1. Add the EA Utility on chart

2. Browse chart by <- left or -> right arrow keys

3. Double click anywhere on chart and it will add a line, drag this line to set your desired price and voila, alert is set! When price will reach to the line it will notify you with either terminal or push notification as per utility's settings. This alert will keep working even if you restart terminal.



4. Keep browsing multi symbol and keep adding lines on many charts you wish to get notified with alert.

5. Press D to delete all alerts you have set, in case you want to start fresh.

6. Delete the horizontal line and alert will be disabled.

