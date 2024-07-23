Easy Fibonacci
- Indicators
-
Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 July 2024
- Activations: 20
Easy Fibonacci is an indicator for MT5 which allows you to plot fibonacci retracement easily
Features
1. up to 10 fibo levels can be set from indicator settings
2. Each level may have different line style, line color, line width and other settings customizable
3. You can use Mouse with Extra buttons to map V and B keys and conveniently plot fibonacci
Button Actiions :
B and V : Plot Top / Bottom fibonacci on visible area of chart
N and M : Next and Previous Candles swing extensions
R : Reset
Watch video tutorial for more details
Use my other products
1. Double Click to set Price alerts on MT5
2. Fibonacci Font Label for fibo labels in big fonts