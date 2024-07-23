Easy Fibonacci is an indicator for MT5 which allows you to plot fibonacci retracement easily

Features

1. up to 10 fibo levels can be set from indicator settings



2. Each level may have different line style, line color, line width and other settings customizable

3. You can use Mouse with Extra buttons to map V and B keys and conveniently plot fibonacci





Button Actiions :

B and V : Plot Top / Bottom fibonacci on visible area of chart

N and M : Next and Previous Candles swing extensions

R : Reset

Watch video tutorial for more details

Use my other products



1. Double Click to set Price alerts on MT5

2. Fibonacci Font Label for fibo labels in big fonts

