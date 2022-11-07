Market structures are the one which when breakout in higher timeframe may help clears a trend to a trader.

1. This indicator will draw ZigZag to only last 2 structures (previous high and low of ZigZag ) and a new bar of ZigZag will be only formed when break of structure happens

2. It gives Terminal and Push notificationon break of structure

3. Increase and Decrease Extdepth of ZigZag from "[" and "]" keys to adjust swing

4. Change colors of Line AB BC and CD

5. Add to many charts and get alerts on multiple symbols

6. Use left and right arrow keys to change chart from the symbols which are selected in marketwatch.



IF you are looking for Break of Structure Multi ExtDepth Breakout Multi Symbol Scanner you can use this product : Multi Symbol Multi ExtDepth ZigZag Breakout Scanner





