RiskGuard Management
- Utilities
-
MONTORIO MICHELERiskGuard Management
RiskGuard istruzioni ITA - https://www.mql5.com/it/blogs/post/757848
- Version: 5.2
- Updated: 24 July 2026
- Activations: 10
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website.
RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading.
- Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation.
- Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns.
- Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website.
- Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit.
- Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits.
- Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, managed automatically.
- Stop Loss & DD Block — Complete daily capital protection.
- Automatic Break-Even — Reduce risk effortlessly.
- Closing Time — Precise control of operating hours.
- Automatic Spread — Stop loss and take profit placed correctly in real time.
RiskGuard e Quantum sono davvero strumenti fantastici, inoltre Michele è sempre accogliente, pronto ad aiutare e a risolvere qualsiasi dubbio. Non si può chiedere di meglio! Provatelo ragazzi :)