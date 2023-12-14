RiskGuard Management

5

ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website.

Manual

QUANTUM

RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading.

  1. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation.
  2. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns.
  3. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website.
  4. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit.
  5. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits.
  6. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, managed automatically.
  7. Stop Loss & DD Block — Complete daily capital protection.
  8. Automatic Break-Even — Reduce risk effortlessly.
  9. Closing Time — Precise control of operating hours.
  10. Automatic Spread — Stop loss and take profit placed correctly in real time.

Detailed documentation in multiple languages and video guides in Italian and English, available on my website.

Reviews 28
joy
31
joy 2025.05.26 15:33 
 

RiskGuard e Quantum sono davvero strumenti fantastici, inoltre Michele è sempre accogliente, pronto ad aiutare e a risolvere qualsiasi dubbio. Non si può chiedere di meglio! Provatelo ragazzi :)

galalex88
29
galalex88 2025.04.27 14:40 
 

Il miglior expert per la gestione del rischio per MT4/MT5. Ha un sacco di funzionalità e evita di andare in revenge trading o FOMO. In più ha anche un Journal automatico per vedere tutte le statistiche. Michele è sempre gentile e ti aiuta subito per qualsiasi problema!

l_f__7
71
l_f__7 2025.04.27 08:51 
 

fantastic product, great features. unique professionalism by michele

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Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
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RiskGuard Quantum Simulator
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (1)
Utilities
Quantum Simulator – Discover the Power of Quantum Dynamic Risk Quantum Simulator is an Expert Advisor designed to demonstrate the effectiveness of the Quantum function, fully integrated into the RiskGuard Management system. Through a simple interface, you can simulate an equity curve starting from a fixed balance of €100,000 , using your own custom statistics: Win Rate (%) Average Risk/Reward Ratio Number of Trades Maximum Allowed Drawdown (Optional) Minimum Accepted Drawdown The EA performs a
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RiskGuard Management MT4
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (3)
Utilities
ATTENTION   the expert does not work in strategy tester, for a trial version visit my profile. ATTENTION the expert must remain with the operations history in " COMPLETE HISTORY " Manual QUANTUM to download the automatic journal visit my profile RiskGuard Management – Professional trading, without compromise RiskGuard Management is the ultimate ally for traders who want to maximize profits and minimize losses with advanced risk management. It’s not just a tool; it’s an intelligent system that h
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joy
31
joy 2025.05.26 15:33 
 

RiskGuard e Quantum sono davvero strumenti fantastici, inoltre Michele è sempre accogliente, pronto ad aiutare e a risolvere qualsiasi dubbio. Non si può chiedere di meglio! Provatelo ragazzi :)

MARCO
19
MARCO 2025.05.11 16:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

bull87
21
bull87 2025.05.05 06:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

galalex88
29
galalex88 2025.04.27 14:40 
 

Il miglior expert per la gestione del rischio per MT4/MT5. Ha un sacco di funzionalità e evita di andare in revenge trading o FOMO. In più ha anche un Journal automatico per vedere tutte le statistiche. Michele è sempre gentile e ti aiuta subito per qualsiasi problema!

l_f__7
71
l_f__7 2025.04.27 08:51 
 

fantastic product, great features. unique professionalism by michele

lucadonadini
34
lucadonadini 2025.04.25 08:27 
 

sono molto contento di aver fatto questo aquisto perche poco a poco sto apprenzando le funzioni di risk g, solo con poter non toccare stop loss avere una perdita diaria prestabilita, ti mette in una certa consapevolezza, per lo piu sulle mediazioni vedere la zona di be ( linea blu), poi il seguimento di michele. mi mancano delle competenze suu utilizzo di vari programmi e michele mi ha aiutato nei primi passi... gia per iniziare: prendere un daily loss e chiudere la mt5,da un approccio diverso. che sono sicuro molti trader avrebbero bisogno. comunque lo consiglio a quelle persone che a volte hanno fatto danni, mosso sl, mosso tp, sono tornati a mercato dopo un loss importante o anche solo a chi vuole vedere con chiarezza a grafico il possibile loss, o ha bisogno di attaulizzare break even velocemente, sl velocemente, michele, grazie!

geofx_7
54
geofx_7 2025.04.07 18:11 
 

Bellissimo tool. Indispensabile per ogni trader.Le funzionalita sono state studiate nei minimi dettagli tutto molto intuitivo. Poi il Jornal automatico toglie un sacco di lavoro. Poi Michele è molto disponibile e gentile, mi ha spiegato tutto e mi ha aiutato a far funzionare tutto al meglio. Quindi consigliatissimo!!

Omar X
23
Omar X 2025.04.02 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Posse90
19
Posse90 2024.12.19 10:38 
 

Dopo mesi di utilizzo, ho compreso appieno le straordinarie potenzialità di RiskGuard. Non si tratta di un semplice Expert Advisor: è come avere un mentore sempre al mio fianco, pronto a guidarmi nella gestione del rischio con precisione e disciplina. Grazie alle sue funzionalità avanzate, riesco a mantenere il controllo totale delle mie operazioni, evitando errori emotivi e decisioni impulsive. RiskGuard non solo migliora la mia operatività, ma mi sta aiutando a crescere come trader, insegnandomi a lavorare in modo professionale e strutturato. Non potrei più farne a meno!

davidecordiviola
41
davidecordiviola 2024.11.17 16:57 
 

Davvero super utile la migliore in commercio fatta dal migliore Michele montorio

carlofolino
39
carlofolino 2024.11.07 15:15 
 

Risk Guard è un eccellente strumento che ti aiuta a rispettare rigorosamente il rischio che hai stabilito, impedendoti di cadere in comportamenti impulsivi come il FOMO, la vendetta o altre situazioni problematiche per i trader più emotivi. Lo consiglio vivamente! Inoltre, il servizio clienti è davvero eccezionale.

giulyz
34
giulyz 2024.11.07 09:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruben Erco
23
Ruben Erco 2024.10.10 11:25 
 

Questo software offre una serie di strumenti utili per chi vuole evitare errori, mantenendo sotto controllo il rischio e ottimizzando le proprie operazioni . Le funzioni di protezione del capitale e la semplicità d'uso lo rendono unico nel suo genere, ne ho provati molti di "tool" ma questo qui noti subito quanto è stato fatto bene, è uno strumento indispensabile per chi cerca sicurezza e controllo. Le sue funzionalità pensate per prevenire errori e proteggere il capitale, unite a un’interfaccia intuitiva e a un supporto tecnico di alto livello, ne fanno un alleato ideale per trader di qualsiasi livello.

gaetano vorraro
23
gaetano vorraro 2024.09.20 22:37 
 

Se state cercando un expert per la gestione del rischio RiskGuard fa al caso vostro. Molto apprezzato l'impedimento di togliere lo stoploss e la chiusura dei trade se raggiunta una percentuale di perdita giornaliera. Per i più pigri è compreso il journal automatico per poter eseguire ogni tipo di analisi. Supporto super disponibile e gentile. consigliato veramente

Davide Figuccia
29
Davide Figuccia 2024.09.04 09:29 
 

Michele è una persona super disponibile e gentilissima. Ha portato sul mercato un EA di gestione del rischio che ha reso la mt5 una piattaforma facile da usare. Uno dei migliori investimenti della mia vita e la cosa bella è che ci sono continui aggiornamenti per il miglioramento di questo già fantastico Expert. Super Consigliato!

Riccardo Dal
23
Riccardo Dal 2024.07.29 19:18 
 

L'Expert di cui avevo bisogno! comodo e pratico allo stesso tempo, oltre ad una migliore gestione del rischio che ti registra GRATUITAMENTE tutti i trade che esegui creando un tradingjournal con tutti i dati di cui hai bisogno. Assistenza velocissima e cordiale! Consigliatissimo!!

Edward Baldini
23
Edward Baldini 2024.07.25 12:19 
 

Ottimo Expert con ottime funzionalità. Impostati i settaggi personali, rischi esattamente quanto preventivato, conta spread, commissioni ed è molto preciso! Cosa fa la differenza per me? Un Assistenza del Developer SEMPRE pronta a risolvere ogni dubbio o problema, anche banalità come l'installazione o il settaggio! Inoltre la funzione di AUTO JOURNALING per me è davvero tanta roba. Troverete un journal dedicato, ben sviluppato e organizzato in cui l'EA va ad archiviare tutti i vostri trade per il monitoraggio dell'edge, cliccando solo un tasto 'CSV' questo va ad aggiornare automaticamente l'excell su cui gira il vorstro journal. Developer OTTIMO e SOFTWARE OTTIMO, super consigliato. ====================================================================================================================================================================

Great Expert with great features. Set your personal settings, you risk exactly what you expected, it counts spreads, commissions and is very precise! What makes the difference for me? A Developer Support ALWAYS ready to solve any doubt or problem, even trivialities like installation or settings! Furthermore, the AUTO JOURNALING function for me is really great stuff. You will find a dedicated journal, well developed and organized in which the EA will archive all your trades for edge monitoring, by clicking only a 'CSV' button this will automatically update the excel on which your journal runs. GREAT Developer and GREAT SOFTWARE, highly recommended.

Twobeers1089
24
Twobeers1089 2024.07.16 17:27 
 

In my eyes it's the best tool you can get! Solves a lot of problems! Thank you very much!

simone fezza
23
simone fezza 2024.07.04 23:26 
 

Mi ha svoltato il modo di operare! La cosa che mi ha stupito di più (e non credevo nemmeno io fosse possibile) è l'impatto che ha questo expert sulla mia emotività a grafico, fomo, revenge trading e overtrading si sono ridotte drasticamente. Inoltre la sua facilità d'uso rende possibile aprire le posizioni al prezzo che desideri, tiene in considerazione lo spread in modo automatico, non solo nel livello di entrata ma anche i livelli di uscita sono calcolati in base allo spread. Per non parlare della sua utilità per nella gestione del rischio. Con questo tool si riesce ad essere maniacali nella gestione operativa e nella gestione del rischio, che, a mio avviso, sono i gli aspetti più importanti per un trader. Servizio clienti eccellente, sono sempre disponibili, gentili e professionali. L'ultimo fattore che vorrei evidenziare è il costo, a prezzi così vantaggiosi dubito che ci siano altri expert di questo livello e che offrono pure un journal automatico che ha tutte le statistiche e funzioni di cui hai bisogno!

Paolo Guazzotti
23
Paolo Guazzotti 2024.07.04 13:56 
 

Tool fantastico, proprio quello che cercavo! Comodissimo per la gestione del rischio e il calcolo della size. Utilissimi i blocchi per evitare di fare danni con l'overtrading .Ottimo anche per quanto riguarda il journaling. Complimenti Michele!

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