Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner scans all symbols selected in marketwatch.

It will help finding double top, double bottom or any fibonacci extension level easily when price is about to reach those levels.

You can select Timeframe, and multiple Extdepths (up to 3) of Zigzag. Recommended ZigZag are 21,34 and 55 which covers all types of Zigzag and filter noise

You can set to receive either terminal alert or push notification or both





Use cases :

1. To find Break of structure of order blocks

2. To find Fibonacci Expansion / Extension levels





