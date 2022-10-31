Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner
- Utilities
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner scans all symbols selected in marketwatch.
It will help finding double top, double bottom or any fibonacci extension level easily when price is about to reach those levels.
You can select Timeframe, and multiple Extdepths (up to 3) of Zigzag. Recommended ZigZag are 21,34 and 55 which covers all types of Zigzag and filter noise
You can set to receive either terminal alert or push notification or both
Use cases :
1. To find Break of structure of order blocks
2. To find Fibonacci Expansion / Extension levels