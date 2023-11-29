Higher Time Frame Bars
- Indicators
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 August 2024
- Activations: 20
This indicator efficiently tracks any other timeframe candlesticks which you want to track on same chart
1. Select any higher time frame to load bars on same chart
2. Customize colors, width, background and style of candlesticks and wick width
3. Choose number of bars to draw candlesticks
4. Track higher timeframe complete candles along with wick and body
5. Easy and convenient for those who dont want to switch chart.
6. See candle range { high - low } and change color, font, size
7. Enable / Disable Highlight Active Candle (Current) with rectangle
Excellent Product .I find it very useful to see the Higher Time Frame picture.Rajesh is very responsive and takes genuine interest in improving his product by quickly implementing suggested new features which enhance the product functionality. His responses are very fast too.I tested this product and all the features are working flawlessly. The Coding is also very robust .