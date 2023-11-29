Higher Time Frame Bars

This indicator efficiently tracks any other timeframe candlesticks which you want to track on same chart

1. Select any higher time frame to load bars on same chart

2. Customize colors, width, background and style of candlesticks and wick width



3. Choose number of bars to draw candlesticks

4. Track higher timeframe complete candles along with wick and body

5. Easy and convenient for those who dont want to switch chart.

6. See candle range { high - low } and change color, font, size

7. Enable / Disable Highlight Active Candle (Current) with rectangle

