Patterns Explorer for Triangle Wedge Trend Channel

5

Patterns Explorer for Triangle pattern such as symmetrical triangle, asymmetrical triangle or right angle triangle , Wedge pattern such as Rising wedge or Falling wedge, Expansion pattern and Trend Channel

This indicator explores historical pattern as well as current patterns, It is the best indicator for those who are trying to save time from manually drawing trendline or triangle and want to use this for automated analysis of plotting best patterns on chart

Features :

- Panel for changing ZigZag extdepth instantly to adjust and find the best pattern

- Shift patterns back to previous bars of zigzag to explore what happened in past, You can explore if trendline respected or not, understand price action

and come out with a master strategy by exploring previous historical patterns, analysing and learning them using this indicator 

- Instantly Switch from Trend channel or Trendlines to Wedge or Triangle mode from Switch button

- Pause to freeze pattern so pattern do not change and keep checking price touch for alerts

- Multiple type of alerts on touch of levels : Mail, Push, Terminal and Print notifications

- Enable Early alerts by adjusting points so you get alerted in advanced when price is near the level and get ready for entry

- Trend Channel : Enable / Disable upper, middle or lower line alerts

- Targets : For triangle and wedges, it sets automatically targets which are interesting areas where you have to buy sell, You can either book profit there if you are a breakout trader or wait for price action to do reversal trading

- Change appearance of trend channels, triangle or wedges line



Reviews 1
krisnara123
2114
krisnara123 2024.12.29 09:31 
 

Womderful software to learn how powerful trendlines are.You can change the settings on the fly and freeze.It also does handy alerts.All doubts I had abut the product were anwered in a few hours.Great Support !

