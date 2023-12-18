Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner
- Utilities
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 December 2023
- Activations: 20
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner scans all symbols available in marketwatch for Floor, Woodie, Camarilla, Demark or Fibonacci Pivot Points.
You can select any timeframe to calculate pivot points and get alerts when price touch these levels of support and resistance.
For visual Pivot Points You may be interested in this product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072
It has options for choosing various alerts type
You can choose and set frequency to scan in milliseconds
1000 means it will scan every second for all symbols in market watch
The product features
1. Terminal Alert
2. EMail Alert
3. Push Notification