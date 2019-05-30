Weis Wave Result MT5

Features

  • 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower.
  • Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower.
  • Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
  • Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange.
  • Allows you to set the font size of the percentage labels.
  • Lets you set both the tower colors and the colors of the percentage labels.


Inputs Parameters

  • Reversal Points - Point limit in the opposite direction to change tower.
  • Bulls Tower Info - Bulls percentage label color.
  • Bear Tower Info - Bear percentage label color.
  • Font Size Info - Font size of percentage labels.
  • Volume Type - Real Volume or Ticks Volume.


Colors

  • Set the color of towers.


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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Official Weis Wave MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
4 (1)
Indicators
References: "A Modern Adaptation of the Wyckoff Method" "The Secret Science of Price and Volume" "Trades About to Happen" To know more, search on the internet: "The Wyckoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread Analysis"; Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown wave comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current wave. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next wave. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the wave
Weis Wave Box MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
Features 3 types of boxes: bullish, bass and unknown. The unknown box arises when prices move in the opposite direction of the current box. Allows you to set the required points for the box change. Lets you set both the box border types and colors or background color. Label that shows the box reversal points. Lets you set the size, color, corner position, and vertical label margin. Input Parameters Tab Reversal Points. Limit in points in the opposite direction to change boxes. Bulls Box Color -
Movable VWAP Pro MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
Features Start point of VWAP movable. 7 types of VWAP calculation methods: close, open, high, low, average price, typical price and weighted close. 2 types of volume calculation: ticks or real volume. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Color, line style, and line width of the customizable VWAP. Label that show the current VWAP price. VWAP breakout alert that can be enabled or disabled. 2 types of methods to trigger the breakout alert:
Market Profile Pro MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
4 (1)
Indicators
Features Value area lines (POC, VAH and VAL) of the present and the past separately customizable, making it easier for the trader to read on the most important levels. Value areas and volume profile work in any time period and in any market such as: stocks, futures, forex. commodities, etc. Customizable volume profiles color in single color or gradient. The gradient offers the view of how the volume behaved over time. Customizable performance setup. Allowed to set the number of sessions in whic
Vwap MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Indicators
reference: "High Frequency Trading, A Pratical Guide to Algorithmic Strategies and Trading Systems (Aldridge, Irene)" Characteristics The calculation of VWAP is in accordance with the literature. 4 types of VWAPs, daily, monthly, yearly, moving. Note: Daily is the most popular form, the calculation is performed from the beginning to the end of each trading session (Market benchmark). In the moving, the calculation is carried out from n periods past to the current period, as with the famous m
EMarket AI
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Utilities
The wait is over, the AI for Traders has arrived! The Elite Market AI is an Expert Advisor powered by one of the most advanced generative AI models available today. It processes the price and indicator data displayed on the screen, providing traders with valuable insights into the current market situation. This analysis can be crucial for making informed buy or sell decisions, assisting in trading strategy, and enhancing the accuracy of operations. Configurations Country Code Description: Def
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