Weis Wave Result MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 May 2019
- Activations: 20
Features
- 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower.
- Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower.
- Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
- Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange.
- Allows you to set the font size of the percentage labels.
- Lets you set both the tower colors and the colors of the percentage labels.
Inputs Parameters
- Reversal Points - Point limit in the opposite direction to change tower.
- Bulls Tower Info - Bulls percentage label color.
- Bear Tower Info - Bear percentage label color.
- Font Size Info - Font size of percentage labels.
- Volume Type - Real Volume or Ticks Volume.
Colors
- Set the color of towers.