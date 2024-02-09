Crypto to MT5

Crypto.com to MT5

Live Candlestick Stream to Metatrader 5 from Crypto.com websocket

Its a OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume ) Live Rates Data

1. OHLCV Data

2. Supports and Creates Multiple Symbols

3. You need to add Crypto.com websocket and api URL as mentioned at Tools > Options > Allow Webrequest from URL tab and also tick Allow Webrequest checkbox

- Websocket URL : stream.crypto.com

- API URL : api.crypto.com

4. Chart is drawn on GMT+0 Timezone (Crypto.com's Server TIme)

5. No DLL Calls are made


