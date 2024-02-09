Crypto to MT5
- Utilities
- Rajesh Kumar Nait
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 February 2024
- Activations: 8
Crypto.com to MT5
Live Candlestick Stream to Metatrader 5 from Crypto.com websocket
Its a OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume ) Live Rates Data
you can check my other crypto product on my profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller
1. OHLCV Data
2. Supports and Creates Multiple Symbols
3. You need to add Crypto.com websocket and api URL as mentioned at Tools > Options > Allow Webrequest from URL tab and also tick Allow Webrequest checkbox
- Websocket URL : stream.crypto.com
- API URL : api.crypto.com
4. Chart is drawn on GMT+0 Timezone (Crypto.com's Server TIme)
5. No DLL Calls are made