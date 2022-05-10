Live Forex Signals MT5
- Utilities
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Denis NikolaevRobots for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, ProRealTime, QuanTower, TradingView, QUIK, TradeStation, ThinkOrSwim, JForex and other platforms.
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 29 March 2026
- Activations: 5
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals
https://live-forex-signals.com/en and https://foresignal.com/en.
Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445
Parameters
- Username and Password if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty;
- Comment comment on the deals being opened
- Risk risk as a percentage of the deposit for trading, if Risk=0, then the value Lot is used
- Lot fixed volume for trading
- UseTakeProfit use take profit from the site
- UseStopLoss use stop loss from the website
- FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute the frequency of the adviser's visits to the site
- MaximumSpreadForTrade the maximum allowed spread for trading, if the spread is higher, then the set pending order is canceled
- UseTrailing use trailing stop
- TrailingStop the value of the trailing stop in points
For Live Forex Signals to work correctly, you need to put the site addresses https://live-forex-signals.com/en and https://foresignal.com/en to the list of allowed addresses for executing an Internet request.