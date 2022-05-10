Live Forex Signals MT5

Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals

Parameters

  • Username and Password if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty;
  • Comment comment on the deals being opened
  • Risk risk as a percentage of the deposit for trading, if Risk=0, then the value Lot is used
  • Lot fixed volume for trading
  • UseTakeProfit use take profit from the site
  • UseStopLoss use stop loss from the website
  • FrequencySignalUpdateInMinute the frequency of the adviser's visits to the site
  • MaximumSpreadForTrade the maximum allowed spread for trading, if the spread is higher, then the set pending order is canceled
  • UseTrailing use trailing stop
  • TrailingStop the value of the trailing stop in points

For Live Forex Signals to work correctly, you need to put the site addresses https://live-forex-signals.com/en and https://foresignal.com/en to the list of allowed addresses for executing an Internet request.



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Experts
NightSniper - полностью автоматический советник.   Особенности -Советник торгует по нескольким валютным парам из одного графика -Советник использует оптимальные параметры для каждой валютной пары и не требует оптимизации -Советник использует минимальное количество входных параметров доступных для понимания -Советник не входит в сделки при завышенных спредах(Max_Spread=4 - не доступно для изменения, указано для 4-ех значных котировок, для 5-ти знака пересчитывается автоматически) -Советник всем
Live Forex Signals
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en   and    https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signals for MetaTrader 5  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81448 Parameters Username and Password if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment comment on the deals being opened Risk ri
Sondra Grider Hedge
Denis Nikolaev
Experts
Sondra Grider Hedge - мультивалютная сеточная система с мартингейлом,  автоматическим безубытком и трейлинг стопом. Советник достаточно установить на график любого финансового инструмента с параметрами по умолчанию. Параметры Lot фиксированный объем для торговли MagicNumber уникальное число для идентификации советником своих ордеров Komment комментарий к открываемым сделкам Минимальный стартовый депозит для торговли составляет 1000 usd. Прошлые прибыльные трейды советника не являются гарантие
Scalper MultiChartsMT5
Denis Nikolaev
Experts
ScalperMultiChartsMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.  Features The Expert Advisor trades on 28 major majors and crosses , Gold, Silver . The Expert Advisor does not use risky methods The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding The Expert Advisor sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker The Expert Advisor uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders Recommendations
NightSniperMT5
Denis Nikolaev
3.25 (4)
Experts
NightSniperMT5 is a fully automatic multi-currency trading system for night scalping.  Features The EA trades on 28 major majors and crosses, Gold, Silver. The Adviser does not use risky techniques The Expert Advisor uses the minimum number of input parameters available for understanding The adviser sets a fixed and hidden stop loss and take profit for all orders from the broker The EA uses the magic number Magic to identify its orders Recommendations Any broker with a narrow spread and fast ex
Sondra Grider Hedge MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Experts
Sondra Grider Hedge - мультивалютная сеточная система с мартингейлом,  автоматическим безубытком и трейлинг стопом. Советник достаточно установить на график любого финансового инструмента с параметрами по умолчанию. Параметры Lot   фиксированный объем для торговли MagicNumber   уникальное число для идентификации советником своих ордеров Komment   комментарий к открываемым сделкам Минимальный стартовый депозит для торговли составляет 1000 usd. Прошлые прибыльные трейды советника не являются га
News Trading Machine
Denis Nikolaev
Experts
News Trading Machine -       The Expert Advisor trades on economic news downloaded from the MQL5 calendar. For each news item, two pending orders (BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP) are placed at a specified distance from the current price. Peculiarities The advisor can trade any number of trading instruments from one chart. The advisor does not use risky methods The advisor sets stop-loss and take-profit for all orders. The advisor uses a magic number to identify its orders. The advisor has a user-friendly
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