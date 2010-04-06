Introducing



Cobra Levels



This strategy is based on the concept that prices will revert to their mean or average value over time.



Identify the mean price : Calculate the levels e.g. U4 U5 or D4 D5



Wait for the price to move away from the mean (Middle Line) before taking action.

Buy and sell signals:
Buy: When the price falls below the lower threshold.
Sell: When the price rises above the upper threshold.

These are 6 sets of levels with two frequency modes which works on universal market including forex, crypto, commodity, nifty and banknifty and other markets. They are published after best research on financial instruments. The purpose of these levels are to trade reversal crash and boom, use them to watch for overbought and oversold market condition and understand the market cycle of any symbol



The upper levels are called U1 to U5 and the lower levels are called D1 to D5

Market may drive in either internal channels upto U3 or D3 in normal condition or external channels U4 to U5 or D4 to D5 in volatile condition. When price reaches U3 U4 U5 or D3 D4 D5, the chances of reversal are very high and a trader should wait for a closing of a candlestick to confirm the entry and may trade with valid risk management.





This indicator offers you to shift the levels distance by customization options in indicator settings. A user can customize the levels by adding + or - points from the adjustment setting.



1. They are working on Timeframe : M1, M3, M5, M15, H1 and H4 only.

2. Suitable for intraday , swing and positional trading methods

3. Help finding in best overbought and oversold turning points based on research as compared to any other indicator

4. Dynamic Levels : Level value changes as per time every minute but when price pass the criteria to reach these levels in any condition, a cycle is followed up and reversal can be seen.

5. Include Alerts ad Push Notification





