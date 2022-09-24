EMA Scalping Multi Symbols Scanner
- Utilities
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
5 EMA Scalping Strategy Multi Symbol Scanner
This EA utility will scan all symbols which are selected in marketwatch and alert when such condition is formed in chart
when Candle low is above EMA 5 for Sell alert and Candle high is lower from EMA5 so you can be ready before selling or buying for scalping purpose on 5min chart
For more details watch attached video
Logic : When a candle closes above 5 EMA in 5 mins chart, Wait for its low to break and Sell when low is broken by wick, Your SL should be above the candle's high and Target should be 3 times of candle range (high - low)When a candle closes below 5 EMA in 5 mins chart, Wait for its high to break and Buy when high is broken by wick, Your SL should be below the candle's low and Target should be 3 times of candle range (high - low)