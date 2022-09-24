EMA Scalping Multi Symbols Scanner

5 EMA Scalping Strategy Multi Symbol Scanner

This EA utility will scan all symbols which are selected in marketwatch and alert when such condition is formed in chart

when Candle low is above EMA 5 for Sell alert and Candle high is lower from EMA5 so you can be ready before selling or buying for scalping purpose on 5min chart

For more details watch attached video

Logic : When a candle closes above 5 EMA in 5 mins chart, Wait for its low to break and Sell when low is broken by wick, Your SL should be above the candle's high and Target should be 3 times of candle range (high - low)

When a candle closes below 5 EMA in 5 mins chart, Wait for its high to break and Buy when high is broken by wick, Your SL should be below the candle's low and Target should be 3 times of candle range (high - low)



