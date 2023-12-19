Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol MT4
- Utilities
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Multi Currency Previous Candle or Previous Bar Scanner helps you scan multi symbol charts with any custom timeframe which you select from indicator settings.
Based on product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110229
It can be used to scan multi symbols for Previous Day high low, Previous week high low, Previous month High low or any custom timeframe e.g. Previous 4 hour chart high low
It filters noise and gives directional alerts when price touches High or low line
The strategy is simple, when previous day, week or month high low is touched, price is seen rejected in smaller timeframe like 5 mins